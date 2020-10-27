Land Mobile Radio Market Analysis, Recent Trends And Regional Growth Forecast By Types And Applications 2020

A new study on the global Land Mobile Radio market has been published by AllTheResearch (ATR). It offers detailed information on key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, and challenges for the global Land Mobile Radio market as well as its structure. The study offers valuable information on the global Land Mobile Radio market to illustrate how the market is expected to expand during the forecast period i.e. 2020–2026.

Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain analysis and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) have been elucidated in the Land Mobile Radio market report in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global Land Mobile Radio market.

In this report, the global Land Mobile Radio market is valued at USD 15.5 Bn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 29.9 Bn by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.75% during the period 2018 to 2026.

Based on Product type, Land Mobile Radio market can be segmented as: –

By Type (Hand Portable , In-Vehicle (Mobile))

By Technology (Analog , Digital)

By Frequency (25-174 (VHF) , 200-512 (UHF) , 700 MHZ & Above)

Based on Application, Land Mobile Radio market can be segmented

Commercial

Public Safety

An extensive analysis of business strategies adopted by leading market players has also been featured in ATRs study on the global Land Mobile Radio market. This can help readers understand key factors responsible for growth of the global Land Mobile Radio market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on avenues for qualitative and quantitative growth of the global Land Mobile Radio market. This data would guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future

Some of the leading companies in the global Land Mobile Radio market

Motorola Solutions Inc.

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Raytheon Company

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited

Sepura PLC

Harris Corporation

Thales SA

RELM Wireless Corporation

Simoco

and Tait Radio Communications

COVID-19 Impact on Land Mobile Radio Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has bought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for Land Mobile Radio market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of Land Mobile Radio has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of Land Mobile Radio market.

Regional Overview & Analysis of Land Mobile Radio Market:

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This report provides you access to important data such as:

Market growth drivers

Restraints of market growth

Current & future market trends

Market structure

Market projections for the upcoming years

