Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Expected to Witness a Fast-paced Growth Over the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/16870

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

key players in this market space have their inbuilt research and development departments.

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market: Drivers & Restraints

An increase in demand for lightweight fiberglass composite in the automotive industry, rise in demand for diverse blade sizes in wind energy industry and infrastructure development in the construction industry are the leading factors behind GFRP market growth worldwide. GFRP composite material can be customized easily as it is versatile and profitable during its manufacturing. This property holds significant growth opportunity in the construction industry. Qualities like durability, thermal efficiency, and strength of fiberglass are attracting its end users.

To meet increasing demand of GFRP composite market, GFRP composite material manufacturer has to face challenges such as availability of raw material, rising price, competition from carbon fiber and changing regulations.

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market: Segmentation

The GFRP composite material market is segmented as per its products, manufacturing processes, end users and geographical use.

On the basis of products, the GFRP composite material market is segmented into:

S- glass

C-glass

E-glass

Other glass

On the basis of manufacturing processes, the GFRP composite material market is segmented into:

Sheet molding process

Bulk molding process

Continuous processing

Spray- up process

Hand lay- up process

GMT and LFRT process

Resin transfer molding process

Other processes

On the basis of GFRP end users, the GFRP composite material market is segmented into:

Transportation sector

Construction and Infrastructure sector

Consumer goods sector

Electrical and electronic sector

Marine and other sectors

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, Glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) composite material market is segmented into seven regions — North America GFRP composite material market, Latin America GFRP composite material market, Eastern Europe GFRP composite material market, Western Europe GFRP composite material market, APEJ GFRP composite material market, Japan GFRP composite material market and the Middle East & Africa GFRP composite material market. Among the regions mentioned above, countries such as India, China, Thailand, Vietnam are the developing countries focusing on their infrastructure development that includes new construction, renovation, and repair of the commercial, residential and institutional region. Therefore, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) along is leading GFRP composite material market space. Followed by North America in transportation sector use. Eastern and Western Europe are more active in research and development activities for developing high quality performing GFRP composite material products. Country wise China emerged as the largest producer, supplier and product consumer for GFRP products, followed by other developing countries like India and Brazil.

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Players

Some of the market players accounting for global (GFRP) composite material market includes Delkom Group, Advanced Glassfiber Yarns (Agy) Llc, Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, Jushi Group Co. Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind Corp., Binani 3b-The Fibreglass Company, Ppg Industries Inc., Gradeall International Limited, Changzhou Pengyu Frp Pressure Vessel Co., Ltd. Among listed above players, key vendors identified in this market space are Asahi Glass, Jushi Group, China Beihai Fiberglass, Saint-Gobain, PPG and Nippon Electric Glass.

Request Report Methodology @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/methodology/16870

Reasons to Purchase this Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

For any queries get in touch with Industry Expert @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/ask-an-expert/16870

The Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size

2.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Production 2014-2025

2.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market

2.4 Key Trends for Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….