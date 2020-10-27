Point of Care Diagnostics Market with Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report to 2027

Point of Care Diagnostics Market reports help you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. Point of Care Diagnostics Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends.

The Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Point of Care Diagnostics market is the definitive study of the global Point of Care Diagnostics industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

In this report, the global Point of Care Diagnostics market is valued at USD 16688 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the period 2018 to 2027.

Browse Full Research report along with TOC, Tables & Figures: https://www.alltheresearch.com/report/398/Point of Care Diagnostics

Based on Product type, Point of Care Diagnostics market can be segmented as: –

Glucose Monitoring Products (Glucose Meters, Strips, Others)

Pregnancy & Fertility testing products (Pregnancy testing products, Fertility testing products)

Infectious Disease testing products (HIV testing products, Respiratory Infection testing products, Hepatitis C testing products, Sexually Transmitted Disease (STDs) testing products, Other infectious Disease testing products)

Coagulation Testing Products

Cardiometabolic Testing Products

Hematology Testing Products

Urinalysis Testing products

Cancer/Tumor Marker testing products

Others Point of care testing products

Based on Application, Point of Care Diagnostics market can be segmented:

By Prescription Mode (Prescription, Over the counter (OTC))

By End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare & DTC, Others)

The Point of Care Diagnostics industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Abbott Laboratories (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Becton Dickinson & Company (US)

Quidel Corporation (US)

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC (US)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

and Trinity Biotech (US) and bioMérieux SA (France)

PTS Diagnostics

OraSure Technologies

Nova Biomedical

Chembio Diagnostics Systems Inc

and EKF Diagnostics

If you are planning to invest in new products or trying to understand this growing market, this report is your starting point.

Request for a sample copy of the report to get extensive insights into Point of Care Diagnostics market @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/sample-request/398

COVID-19 Impact on Point of Care Diagnostics Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for Point of Care Diagnostics market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of Point of Care Diagnostics has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of Point of Care Diagnostics market.

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2018 Historical Data for: 2014 to 2018 Forecast Period: 2020 to 2026 Market Size in 2018: USD XX Million Forecast Period 2020 to 2026 CAGR: 6.7% 2026 Value Projection: USD XX Million

Ask for more details or request custom reports from our industry experts @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/customization/398

Key Questions Answered in the Report: