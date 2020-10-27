AI based Edge Computing Chip Market Drivers, COVID-19 Impact, Trends and Opportunities 2020-2026 | Top Players: Cambricon, Nvidia, Huawei Hisilicon, Horizon Robotics

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global AI based Edge Computing Chip market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global AI based Edge Computing Chip market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global AI based Edge Computing Chip market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Cambricon, Nvidia, Huawei Hisilicon, Horizon Robotics, ARM, Intel, … Market Segment by Product Type: 12nm, 16nm, Others Market Segment by Application: Smart Manufacturing, Smart Home, Smart Retail, Smart Transportation, Smart Finance, Smart Medical, Smart Driving, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global AI based Edge Computing Chip market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AI based Edge Computing Chip market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the AI based Edge Computing Chip industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AI based Edge Computing Chip market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AI based Edge Computing Chip market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AI based Edge Computing Chip market

TOC

1 AI based Edge Computing Chip Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of AI based Edge Computing Chip

1.2 AI based Edge Computing Chip Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 12nm

1.2.3 16nm

1.2.4 Others

1.3 AI based Edge Computing Chip Segment by Application

1.3.1 AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Smart Manufacturing

1.3.3 Smart Home

1.3.4 Smart Retail

1.3.5 Smart Transportation

1.3.6 Smart Finance

1.3.7 Smart Medical

1.3.8 Smart Driving

1.3.9 Other

1.4 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Market by Region

1.4.1 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 Taiwan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 AI based Edge Computing Chip Industry

1.7 AI based Edge Computing Chip Market Trends 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 AI based Edge Computing Chip Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 AI based Edge Computing Chip Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of AI based Edge Computing Chip Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America AI based Edge Computing Chip Production

3.4.1 North America AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe AI based Edge Computing Chip Production

3.5.1 Europe AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China AI based Edge Computing Chip Production

3.6.1 China AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan AI based Edge Computing Chip Production

3.7.1 Japan AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea AI based Edge Computing Chip Production

3.8.1 South Korea AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.9 Taiwan AI based Edge Computing Chip Production

3.9.1 Taiwan AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.9.2 Taiwan AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 AI based Edge Computing Chip Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in AI based Edge Computing Chip Business

7.1 Cambricon

7.1.1 Cambricon AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Cambricon AI based Edge Computing Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Cambricon AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Cambricon Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Nvidia

7.2.1 Nvidia AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Nvidia AI based Edge Computing Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Nvidia AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Nvidia Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Huawei Hisilicon

7.3.1 Huawei Hisilicon AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Huawei Hisilicon AI based Edge Computing Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Huawei Hisilicon AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Huawei Hisilicon Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Horizon Robotics

7.4.1 Horizon Robotics AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Horizon Robotics AI based Edge Computing Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Horizon Robotics AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Horizon Robotics Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 ARM

7.5.1 ARM AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 ARM AI based Edge Computing Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 ARM AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 ARM Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Intel

7.6.1 Intel AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Intel AI based Edge Computing Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Intel AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Intel Main Business and Markets Served 8 AI based Edge Computing Chip Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 AI based Edge Computing Chip Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of AI based Edge Computing Chip

8.4 AI based Edge Computing Chip Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 AI based Edge Computing Chip Distributors List

9.3 AI based Edge Computing Chip Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of AI based Edge Computing Chip (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of AI based Edge Computing Chip (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of AI based Edge Computing Chip (2021-2026)

11.4 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America AI based Edge Computing Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe AI based Edge Computing Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China AI based Edge Computing Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan AI based Edge Computing Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea AI based Edge Computing Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.6 Taiwan AI based Edge Computing Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of AI based Edge Computing Chip

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of AI based Edge Computing Chip by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of AI based Edge Computing Chip by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of AI based Edge Computing Chip by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of AI based Edge Computing Chip 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of AI based Edge Computing Chip by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of AI based Edge Computing Chip by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of AI based Edge Computing Chip by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of AI based Edge Computing Chip by Application (2021-2026) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

