Covid-19 Impact on Global Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: ThyssenKrupp (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), Aisin Seiki (Japan), Hyundai Mobis (Korea), Cummins (USA), etc. | InForGrowth

Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Automotive Hot Forged Parts market for 2020-2025.

The “Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Automotive Hot Forged Parts industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

ThyssenKrupp (Germany)

ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany)

Aisin Seiki (Japan)

Hyundai Mobis (Korea)

Cummins (USA)

Eaton (USA)

Toyota Industries (Japan)

JTEKT (Japan)

GKN (UK)

Magneti Marelli (Italy)

BorgWarner (USA)

Hitachi (Japan)

TVS Group (India)

JATCO (Japan)

American Axle & Manufacturing (USA)

Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China)

Linamar (Canada)

GAC Component (China)

KYB (Japan)

Martinrea International (Canada)

SeAH Besteel (Korea)

SHOWA (Japan)

FAW Jiefang Automotive (China)

Kalyani Group (India)

Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components Group (China)

Musashi Seimitsu Industry (Japan)

Aichi Steel (Japan)

Tower International (USA)

Wanxiang Qianchao (China)

Anand Automotive (India)

. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Carbon Steel Type

Aluminum Type

Titanium Type

Copper Type

others

On the basis of the end users/applications,

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles