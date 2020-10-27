Extended Reality Market To 2027 Top Leading Players- Accenture, Agile Lens, AugRay, Dassault Systems SolidWorks, HP Reveal, Northern Digital, Qualcomm Technologies

The arrival of extended reality is refurbishing the way people experience the physical and the virtual environments, from observation to involvement. Extended reality is an umbrella term that includes both virtual and augmented reality, thereby covering a full spectrum of virtual and real environments. Extended reality experience caters to business issues and generates innovative solutions to increase productivity and add efficiency to meet critical client needs. The implementation of Extended Reality (XR) offers enterprises with a platform that aids people to perform their occupations in a much effective way.

The increased investment in AR and VR technology, advancement in head-pose tracking, an increase in demand for improving the customer experience, motion tracking, technological advancements in the display, and emergence of 5G technology are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the extended reality market. However, the interoperability issues of immersive 3D graphics, lack of highly intense connected infrastructure are some of the major factors restraining the growth extended reality market. The innovation in technologies is anticipated to create new opportunities for the extended reality market.

The “Global Extended Reality Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the extended reality market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of extended reality market with detailed market segmentation by type, component, deployment, end user. The global extended reality market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading extended reality market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the extended reality market.

The global extended reality market is segmented on the basis of type, component, deployment, end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as mobile XR, PC-Tethered XR. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as hardware, services. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as business-based engagement, consumer-based engagement. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as healthcare, media and entertainment, manufacturing and industrial, retail and e-commerce, transportation, others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global extended reality market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The extended reality market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting extended reality market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the extended reality market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the extended reality market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from extended reality market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for extended reality market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the extended reality market.

The report also includes the profiles of key extended reality market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

