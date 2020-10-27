Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size,Share,Revenue 2026|Thermo Fisher Scientific, Intertek Group PLC, BioControl Systems

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics market is analyzed in quite some detail in the report with strong focus on the competitive landscape, segmentation, market dynamics, and regional market expansion. The report includes thorough assessment of the business of key players operating in the global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics market. With deeper qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics market, the report sheds light on several macroeconomic, microeconomic, and others factors influencing global market growth. Furthermore, it throws light on important regions and countries contributing to the global market growth. The authors of the research study have also provided PESTLE analysis and absolute dollar opportunity analysis of the global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics market.

The authors of the report have profiled top as well as prominent players of the global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics market while concentrating on their overall business, key markets, production, manufacturing style, business tactics, sales growth strategies, and other aspects. The report also shows how the competitive landscape has changed in the past or will change in the coming years. It explains the current nature of the competition in the global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics market and provides expert analysis on future growth strategies that players could adopt to strengthen their market position. Furthermore, it provides thorough competitive leadership mapping and competitive scenario analysis.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Research Report: 3M Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Intertek Group PLC, BioControl Systems, C-Qentec Diagnostics, IDEXX Laboratories, Agdia, BioMerieux SA, R-Biopharm AG, PerkinElmer, Romer Labs, Neogen Corporation, Charm Sciences, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Accugen Laboratories, Michigan Testing, Bio-Rad, Eurofins Scientific

Global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Product: Microbiology, Mycotoxin, Pesticide Residue Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics

Global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Segmentatioby Application: Agriculture, Enviornment

The comprehensive segmental analysis offered in the report digs deep into important type and application segments of the global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics market. It shows how leading segments are attracting growth in the global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics market. Moreover, it includes accurate estimations of the market share, CAGR, and market size of all segments studied in the report.

The regional segmentation study is one of the best offerings of the report that explains why some regions are taking the lead in the global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics market while others are making a low contribution to the global market growth. Each regional market is comprehensively researched about in the report with accurate predictions about its future growth potential, market share, market size, and market growth rate.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics market?

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Microbiology

1.2.3 Mycotoxin

1.2.4 Pesticide Residue

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Enviornment

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Revenue

3.4 Global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Area Served

3.6 Key Players Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 3M Company

11.1.1 3M Company Company Details

11.1.2 3M Company Business Overview

11.1.3 3M Company Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

11.1.4 3M Company Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 3M Company Recent Development

11.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details

11.2.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview

11.2.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

11.2.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

11.3 Intertek Group PLC

11.3.1 Intertek Group PLC Company Details

11.3.2 Intertek Group PLC Business Overview

11.3.3 Intertek Group PLC Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

11.3.4 Intertek Group PLC Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Intertek Group PLC Recent Development

11.4 BioControl Systems

11.4.1 BioControl Systems Company Details

11.4.2 BioControl Systems Business Overview

11.4.3 BioControl Systems Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

11.4.4 BioControl Systems Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 BioControl Systems Recent Development

11.5 C-Qentec Diagnostics

11.5.1 C-Qentec Diagnostics Company Details

11.5.2 C-Qentec Diagnostics Business Overview

11.5.3 C-Qentec Diagnostics Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

11.5.4 C-Qentec Diagnostics Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 C-Qentec Diagnostics Recent Development

11.6 IDEXX Laboratories

11.6.1 IDEXX Laboratories Company Details

11.6.2 IDEXX Laboratories Business Overview

11.6.3 IDEXX Laboratories Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

11.6.4 IDEXX Laboratories Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 IDEXX Laboratories Recent Development

11.7 Agdia

11.7.1 Agdia Company Details

11.7.2 Agdia Business Overview

11.7.3 Agdia Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

11.7.4 Agdia Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Agdia Recent Development

11.8 BioMerieux SA

11.8.1 BioMerieux SA Company Details

11.8.2 BioMerieux SA Business Overview

11.8.3 BioMerieux SA Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

11.8.4 BioMerieux SA Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 BioMerieux SA Recent Development

11.9 R-Biopharm AG

11.9.1 R-Biopharm AG Company Details

11.9.2 R-Biopharm AG Business Overview

11.9.3 R-Biopharm AG Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

11.9.4 R-Biopharm AG Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 R-Biopharm AG Recent Development

11.10 PerkinElmer

11.10.1 PerkinElmer Company Details

11.10.2 PerkinElmer Business Overview

11.10.3 PerkinElmer Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

11.10.4 PerkinElmer Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 PerkinElmer Recent Development

11.11 Romer Labs

10.11.1 Romer Labs Company Details

10.11.2 Romer Labs Business Overview

10.11.3 Romer Labs Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

10.11.4 Romer Labs Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Romer Labs Recent Development

11.12 Neogen Corporation

10.12.1 Neogen Corporation Company Details

10.12.2 Neogen Corporation Business Overview

10.12.3 Neogen Corporation Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

10.12.4 Neogen Corporation Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Neogen Corporation Recent Development

11.13 Charm Sciences

10.13.1 Charm Sciences Company Details

10.13.2 Charm Sciences Business Overview

10.13.3 Charm Sciences Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

10.13.4 Charm Sciences Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Charm Sciences Recent Development

11.14 Roche Diagnostics

10.14.1 Roche Diagnostics Company Details

10.14.2 Roche Diagnostics Business Overview

10.14.3 Roche Diagnostics Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

10.14.4 Roche Diagnostics Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Roche Diagnostics Recent Development

11.15 Danaher Corporation

10.15.1 Danaher Corporation Company Details

10.15.2 Danaher Corporation Business Overview

10.15.3 Danaher Corporation Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

10.15.4 Danaher Corporation Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Danaher Corporation Recent Development

11.16 Accugen Laboratories

10.16.1 Accugen Laboratories Company Details

10.16.2 Accugen Laboratories Business Overview

10.16.3 Accugen Laboratories Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

10.16.4 Accugen Laboratories Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Accugen Laboratories Recent Development

11.17 Michigan Testing

10.17.1 Michigan Testing Company Details

10.17.2 Michigan Testing Business Overview

10.17.3 Michigan Testing Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

10.17.4 Michigan Testing Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Michigan Testing Recent Development

11.18 Bio-Rad

10.18.1 Bio-Rad Company Details

10.18.2 Bio-Rad Business Overview

10.18.3 Bio-Rad Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

10.18.4 Bio-Rad Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Bio-Rad Recent Development

11.19 Eurofins Scientific

10.19.1 Eurofins Scientific Company Details

10.19.2 Eurofins Scientific Business Overview

10.19.3 Eurofins Scientific Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

10.19.4 Eurofins Scientific Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Eurofins Scientific Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

