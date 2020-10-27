Plus Size Sweaters Market Thriving at a Tremendous Growth | Active Basic, Alex Apparel, Jessica London

Latest research document on ‘Plus Size Sweaters’ Market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Active Basic (United States),Alex Apparel Group Inc (United States),City Chic (Australia),Ellos Group (Sweden),Fashion To Figure (United States),Jessica London Inc. (United Kingdom),Swak Designs (United States),Torrid (United States),Ulla Popken (Germany),Mango (Spain)

Over the past few decades, the obese population across the globe has been increasing drastically which will improve the demand for plus size sweaters industry. These sweaters are the clothing proportioned specifically for people whose bodies are larger than the average person’s. Due to the increasing prevalence of E-commerce in the apparel industry, the plus-size sweaters market will show lucrative growth. However, since the market is concentrated on niche segments it will hamper the overall demand.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Plus Size Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Supima Cotton, Cotton, Cotton-blend, Cashmere & Cashmere Blends), Application (Men, Women), Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Offline Retail)

Market Influencing Trends:

Introduction to Stretchable as well as Light Weight Plus Size Sweaters

Introduction to Fire Retardant Fabrics in Apparel Industry

Growth Drivers

Growing Demand for Warm and Cool Fabric Apperals Across the Globe

Increased Demand for Plus Size Apparels due to Upsurging Obese Population

Restraints that are major highlights:

The Market is Concentrated towards Specific and Niche Consumer Segment

Opportunities

Robustly Rising Adoption of E-Commerce Fashion Industry Portals

Increasing Disposable Incomes will Generate Lucrative Demand over the Forecasted Period

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

