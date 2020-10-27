M2M Services in Retail Market Challenges, Restraint,Bussiness Oppertunity With Leading Player |Rogers Communications, Verizon Communications, Vodafone

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global M2M Services in Retail market is analyzed in quite some detail in the report with strong focus on the competitive landscape, segmentation, market dynamics, and regional market expansion. The report includes thorough assessment of the business of key players operating in the global M2M Services in Retail market. With deeper qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global M2M Services in Retail market, the report sheds light on several macroeconomic, microeconomic, and others factors influencing global market growth. Furthermore, it throws light on important regions and countries contributing to the global market growth. The authors of the research study have also provided PESTLE analysis and absolute dollar opportunity analysis of the global M2M Services in Retail market.

The authors of the report have profiled top as well as prominent players of the global M2M Services in Retail market while concentrating on their overall business, key markets, production, manufacturing style, business tactics, sales growth strategies, and other aspects. The report also shows how the competitive landscape has changed in the past or will change in the coming years. It explains the current nature of the competition in the global M2M Services in Retail market and provides expert analysis on future growth strategies that players could adopt to strengthen their market position. Furthermore, it provides thorough competitive leadership mapping and competitive scenario analysis.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global M2M Services in Retail Market Research Report: AT&T, Rogers Communications, Verizon Communications, Vodafone, Cantaloupe Systems, Carriots, CCV, Coinco

Global M2M Services in Retail Market Segmentation by Product: Remote Device Management, Managed Service, Professional Service M2M Services in Retail

Global M2M Services in Retail Market Segmentatioby Application: POS Terminals, Vending Machines, ATMs, Smart Parking Meters, Fare Ticketing Devices

The comprehensive segmental analysis offered in the report digs deep into important type and application segments of the global M2M Services in Retail market. It shows how leading segments are attracting growth in the global M2M Services in Retail market. Moreover, it includes accurate estimations of the market share, CAGR, and market size of all segments studied in the report.

The regional segmentation study is one of the best offerings of the report that explains why some regions are taking the lead in the global M2M Services in Retail market while others are making a low contribution to the global market growth. Each regional market is comprehensively researched about in the report with accurate predictions about its future growth potential, market share, market size, and market growth rate.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the M2M Services in Retail market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in M2M Services in Retail industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global M2M Services in Retail market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global M2M Services in Retail market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global M2M Services in Retail market?

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global M2M Services in Retail Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Remote Device Management

1.2.3 Managed Service

1.2.4 Professional Service

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global M2M Services in Retail Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 POS Terminals

1.3.3 Vending Machines

1.3.4 ATMs

1.3.5 Smart Parking Meters

1.3.6 Fare Ticketing Devices

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global M2M Services in Retail Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global M2M Services in Retail Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 M2M Services in Retail Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 M2M Services in Retail Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 M2M Services in Retail Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top M2M Services in Retail Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top M2M Services in Retail Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global M2M Services in Retail Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global M2M Services in Retail Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by M2M Services in Retail Revenue

3.4 Global M2M Services in Retail Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global M2M Services in Retail Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by M2M Services in Retail Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players M2M Services in Retail Area Served

3.6 Key Players M2M Services in Retail Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into M2M Services in Retail Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 M2M Services in Retail Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global M2M Services in Retail Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global M2M Services in Retail Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 M2M Services in Retail Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global M2M Services in Retail Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global M2M Services in Retail Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America M2M Services in Retail Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America M2M Services in Retail Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America M2M Services in Retail Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America M2M Services in Retail Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe M2M Services in Retail Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe M2M Services in Retail Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe M2M Services in Retail Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe M2M Services in Retail Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China M2M Services in Retail Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China M2M Services in Retail Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China M2M Services in Retail Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China M2M Services in Retail Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan M2M Services in Retail Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan M2M Services in Retail Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan M2M Services in Retail Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan M2M Services in Retail Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia M2M Services in Retail Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia M2M Services in Retail Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia M2M Services in Retail Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia M2M Services in Retail Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 AT&T

11.1.1 AT&T Company Details

11.1.2 AT&T Business Overview

11.1.3 AT&T M2M Services in Retail Introduction

11.1.4 AT&T Revenue in M2M Services in Retail Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 AT&T Recent Development

11.2 Rogers Communications

11.2.1 Rogers Communications Company Details

11.2.2 Rogers Communications Business Overview

11.2.3 Rogers Communications M2M Services in Retail Introduction

11.2.4 Rogers Communications Revenue in M2M Services in Retail Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Rogers Communications Recent Development

11.3 Verizon Communications

11.3.1 Verizon Communications Company Details

11.3.2 Verizon Communications Business Overview

11.3.3 Verizon Communications M2M Services in Retail Introduction

11.3.4 Verizon Communications Revenue in M2M Services in Retail Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Verizon Communications Recent Development

11.4 Vodafone

11.4.1 Vodafone Company Details

11.4.2 Vodafone Business Overview

11.4.3 Vodafone M2M Services in Retail Introduction

11.4.4 Vodafone Revenue in M2M Services in Retail Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Vodafone Recent Development

11.5 Cantaloupe Systems

11.5.1 Cantaloupe Systems Company Details

11.5.2 Cantaloupe Systems Business Overview

11.5.3 Cantaloupe Systems M2M Services in Retail Introduction

11.5.4 Cantaloupe Systems Revenue in M2M Services in Retail Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Cantaloupe Systems Recent Development

11.6 Carriots

11.6.1 Carriots Company Details

11.6.2 Carriots Business Overview

11.6.3 Carriots M2M Services in Retail Introduction

11.6.4 Carriots Revenue in M2M Services in Retail Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Carriots Recent Development

11.7 CCV

11.7.1 CCV Company Details

11.7.2 CCV Business Overview

11.7.3 CCV M2M Services in Retail Introduction

11.7.4 CCV Revenue in M2M Services in Retail Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 CCV Recent Development

11.8 Coinco

11.8.1 Coinco Company Details

11.8.2 Coinco Business Overview

11.8.3 Coinco M2M Services in Retail Introduction

11.8.4 Coinco Revenue in M2M Services in Retail Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Coinco Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

