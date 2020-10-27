M2M Connections and Services Market Overview,Outlook,Recent Trend by 2026|Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, NXP Semiconductors

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global M2M Connections and Services market is analyzed in quite some detail in the report with strong focus on the competitive landscape, segmentation, market dynamics, and regional market expansion. The report includes thorough assessment of the business of key players operating in the global M2M Connections and Services market. With deeper qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global M2M Connections and Services market, the report sheds light on several macroeconomic, microeconomic, and others factors influencing global market growth. Furthermore, it throws light on important regions and countries contributing to the global market growth. The authors of the research study have also provided PESTLE analysis and absolute dollar opportunity analysis of the global M2M Connections and Services market.

The authors of the report have profiled top as well as prominent players of the global M2M Connections and Services market while concentrating on their overall business, key markets, production, manufacturing style, business tactics, sales growth strategies, and other aspects. The report also shows how the competitive landscape has changed in the past or will change in the coming years. It explains the current nature of the competition in the global M2M Connections and Services market and provides expert analysis on future growth strategies that players could adopt to strengthen their market position. Furthermore, it provides thorough competitive leadership mapping and competitive scenario analysis.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global M2M Connections and Services Market Research Report: AT&T, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Intel, Gemalto, Vodafone, Murata Manufacturing, U-blox Holding

Global M2M Connections and Services Market Segmentation by Product: Wired, Wireless M2M Connections and Services

Global M2M Connections and Services Market Segmentatioby Application: Transportation And Telematics, Financial Services And Retail, Healthcare, Utilities, Industrial, Security And Safety, Others

The comprehensive segmental analysis offered in the report digs deep into important type and application segments of the global M2M Connections and Services market. It shows how leading segments are attracting growth in the global M2M Connections and Services market. Moreover, it includes accurate estimations of the market share, CAGR, and market size of all segments studied in the report.

The regional segmentation study is one of the best offerings of the report that explains why some regions are taking the lead in the global M2M Connections and Services market while others are making a low contribution to the global market growth. Each regional market is comprehensively researched about in the report with accurate predictions about its future growth potential, market share, market size, and market growth rate.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the M2M Connections and Services market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in M2M Connections and Services industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global M2M Connections and Services market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global M2M Connections and Services market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global M2M Connections and Services market?

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global M2M Connections and Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Wired

1.2.3 Wireless

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global M2M Connections and Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Transportation And Telematics

1.3.3 Financial Services And Retail

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Utilities

1.3.6 Industrial

1.3.7 Security And Safety

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global M2M Connections and Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global M2M Connections and Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 M2M Connections and Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 M2M Connections and Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top M2M Connections and Services Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top M2M Connections and Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global M2M Connections and Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global M2M Connections and Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by M2M Connections and Services Revenue

3.4 Global M2M Connections and Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global M2M Connections and Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by M2M Connections and Services Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players M2M Connections and Services Area Served

3.6 Key Players M2M Connections and Services Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into M2M Connections and Services Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 M2M Connections and Services Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global M2M Connections and Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global M2M Connections and Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 M2M Connections and Services Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global M2M Connections and Services Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global M2M Connections and Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America M2M Connections and Services Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe M2M Connections and Services Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China M2M Connections and Services Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan M2M Connections and Services Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia M2M Connections and Services Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 AT&T

11.1.1 AT&T Company Details

11.1.2 AT&T Business Overview

11.1.3 AT&T M2M Connections and Services Introduction

11.1.4 AT&T Revenue in M2M Connections and Services Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 AT&T Recent Development

11.2 Cisco Systems

11.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

11.2.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview

11.2.3 Cisco Systems M2M Connections and Services Introduction

11.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in M2M Connections and Services Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

11.3 Huawei Technologies

11.3.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details

11.3.2 Huawei Technologies Business Overview

11.3.3 Huawei Technologies M2M Connections and Services Introduction

11.3.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in M2M Connections and Services Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development

11.4 NXP Semiconductors

11.4.1 NXP Semiconductors Company Details

11.4.2 NXP Semiconductors Business Overview

11.4.3 NXP Semiconductors M2M Connections and Services Introduction

11.4.4 NXP Semiconductors Revenue in M2M Connections and Services Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

11.5 Texas Instruments

11.5.1 Texas Instruments Company Details

11.5.2 Texas Instruments Business Overview

11.5.3 Texas Instruments M2M Connections and Services Introduction

11.5.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in M2M Connections and Services Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

11.6 Intel

11.6.1 Intel Company Details

11.6.2 Intel Business Overview

11.6.3 Intel M2M Connections and Services Introduction

11.6.4 Intel Revenue in M2M Connections and Services Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Intel Recent Development

11.7 Gemalto

11.7.1 Gemalto Company Details

11.7.2 Gemalto Business Overview

11.7.3 Gemalto M2M Connections and Services Introduction

11.7.4 Gemalto Revenue in M2M Connections and Services Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Gemalto Recent Development

11.8 Vodafone

11.8.1 Vodafone Company Details

11.8.2 Vodafone Business Overview

11.8.3 Vodafone M2M Connections and Services Introduction

11.8.4 Vodafone Revenue in M2M Connections and Services Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Vodafone Recent Development

11.9 Murata Manufacturing

11.9.1 Murata Manufacturing Company Details

11.9.2 Murata Manufacturing Business Overview

11.9.3 Murata Manufacturing M2M Connections and Services Introduction

11.9.4 Murata Manufacturing Revenue in M2M Connections and Services Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Murata Manufacturing Recent Development

11.10 U-blox Holding

11.10.1 U-blox Holding Company Details

11.10.2 U-blox Holding Business Overview

11.10.3 U-blox Holding M2M Connections and Services Introduction

11.10.4 U-blox Holding Revenue in M2M Connections and Services Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 U-blox Holding Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

