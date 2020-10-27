Impact of COVID-19 on Global IT Monitoring Tools Market: Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast 2027

Global IT Monitoring Tools Market: Introduction

IT monitoring tools are used to track various IT networks and hardware elements. Improving the performance of IT operations by the usage of these tools is the key factor driving business growth in IT management systems. Businesses can control the efficiency of essential IT infrastructure factors such as hardware outages, performance metrics, bandwidth use, and downtime etc. through IT tracking. IT operations analytics and IT infrastructure management tools are seeing increasing demand owing to their capabilities, such as continuous monitoring of the functionality of on-site or cloud-hosted linked IT infrastructure equipment, testing the quality and utilization of each system in real time, and reviewing past IT systems to assess the effect of errors and declines in results.

Global IT Monitoring Tools Market: Dynamics

Increasing usage of Big Data Increasing usage of Big Data for IT monitoring and analytics is one of the key emerging industry developments in IT monitoring software. Most ITOA approaches incorporate Big Data to allow use of vast quantities of data to help companies increase performance. Big Data-based monitoring software monitors, collects and analyzes raw data and measurements from multiple data sources inside the IT or network company. This allows supervisors to evaluate the trouble areas and to address problems inside the system.



North America Led the Global IT Monitoring Tools Market in 2019

Based on region, the global IT monitoring tools market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America held dominant share of the global IT monitoring tools market in 2019. It is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries that drive the IT monitoring tools market in this region. Rapid adoption of cloud technologies by North American corporations has provided the country a leading role in the global market for IT Monitoring Tools. Widespread adoption of cloud computing by North American companies has equipped the region with a leadership position in the global market for IT monitoring tools.

The IT monitoring tools market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period. India, China, Japan, and Australia are major countries of the IT monitoring tools market in the region. The rising number of small and medium-sized companies in Asia Pacific countries has propelled demand for IT monitoring tools in this region.

Key Players Operating in the Global IT Monitoring Tools Market

Key players operating in the global IT monitoring tools market are listed below:

BMC Software

HP Enterprises

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SolarWinds

Splunk

Global IT Monitoring Tools Market: Research Scope

Global IT Monitoring Tools Market, by Product

IT Operations Analytics (ITOA)

IT Infrastructure Management (ITIM)

Others

Global IT Monitoring Tools Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

