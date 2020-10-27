MOOC Market Value Will Exhibit a Nominal Uptick in 2020 as Corona Virus Outbreak Prevails as a Global Pandemic, Says TMR in a Revised Report

MOOC Market: Summary

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the dynamics of numerous sectors to a large extent. The novel coronavirus outbreak has prompted an unprecedented shift to online teaching at various institutions around the globe. Thus, taking into consideration the various growth factors, the global MOOC (Massive Open Online Courses) market is expected to display expansive growth across the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Massive open online courses are distant learning courses that can be accessed over the web by a large populace. These courses also provide a certificate of completion at minimal prices after the course is complete.

The global MOOC market report provides a systematic study to the stakeholder on numerous parameters of growth such as competitive scenario, regional assessment, and notable trends. The researchers have closely studied and monitored the COVID-19 impact on the MOOC market and have been inculcated in the report. Furthermore, the report also highlights the pain points so that the stakeholder can design the business strategy accordingly.

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on MOOC Market, Request for a Sample

MOOC ((Massive Open Online Course) Market: Competitive Scenario

The MOOC market comprises numerous players that invite considerable competition. The players in the MOOC market are trying to upgrade their services and features to facilitate a seamless experience for the end-user. The government support for the efficient functioning of MOOCs through expanding broadband connectivity across remote and rural regions is also bringing considerable growth opportunities for the MOOC market to magnify its consumer base.

Collaborations and partnerships with renowned organizations are important for the players in the MOOC market to imply quality training and teaching. For instance, IBM and National Skill Development Corporation have joined hands to provide training on emerging technologies such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and machine learning. Such developments bring extensive growth opportunities.

MOOC Market: Well-Established Participants

Open2Study

Coursera

edX

Edureka

Intellipaat

Skillshare

Khan Academy

Kadenze

XuetangX

Pluralsight

MOOC Market: Recent Investments

Novel investments are seeping in the MOOC market due to the growing influence of online learning across the globe. Coursera enrolments have recorded a rise of a staggering 640 percent from mid-March to mid-April in 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The SARS-CoV-2 outbreak has led a considerable populace to stay-at-home and online courses are gaining substantial traction. This has resulted in generating interest among a plethora of investors. Here are some important developments regarding investments.

DST Global is in talks with Byju, an Indian online education startup in regards to an investment of $400 mn

Coursera raised an additional $130 mn investment due to the boost in massive open online courses during the pandemic

Arkademi recently obtained an undisclosed investment from SOSV, a U.S. based VC firm to revamp its operations

These investments signal the expanding clout of the MOOC market and the potential to generate great growth.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

MOOC Market: Offerings and Features Attracting Tremendous Growth

The players in the MOOC market are offering novel features and forging collaborations with renowned organizations for attracting sales and improving the subscriber count. This factor is eventually inviting growth for the MOOC market.

Udacity announced free technology courses for a limited time in MOOC format

Coursera is offering free certificates for 115 courses

EdX has started MOOC-based degree programs by collaborating with varied renowned universities

MOOC Market: Geographical Assessment

North America may serve as the largest growth contributor during the forecast period of 2020-2030 due to the large-scale presence of a plethora of prominent solution vendors such as Coursera and Skillshare. The influence of the pandemic is also bringing extensive growth opportunities in the region.

Asia Pacific may also evolve as an enormous growth generating-region for the MOOC market. Skillshare recently announced that it had seen 300 percent month-on-month growth in users across India from February to April. The growth accrued due to the popularity of short-term courses in a densely populated country like India may provide good growth opportunities. In addition, the recent changes in education policies may also incur great growth opportunities for the MOOC market.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:

What can be the best investment choices for venturing into new product and service lines? What value propositions should businesses aim at while making new research and development funding? Which regulations will be most helpful for stakeholders to boost their supply chain network? Which regions might see the demand maturing in certain segments in near future? What are the some of the best cost optimization strategies with vendors that some well-entrenched players have gained success with? Which are the key perspectives that the C-suite are leveraging to move businesses to new growth trajectory? Which government regulations might challenge the status of key regional markets? How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect opportunities in key growth areas? What are some of the value-grab opportunities in various segments? What will be the barrier to entry for new players in the market?

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-adoption-of-telematics-in-auto-insurance-key-pivot-for-revenue-gains-in-usage-based-insurance-market-global-valuation-to-touch-us-200-bn-in-2030-301146452.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aseptic-packaging-market-to-reach-whopping-valuation-of-us-80-49-billion-by-2024-rapid-uptake-in-pharmaceutical-and-dairy-industries-tmr-810023190.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com