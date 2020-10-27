Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Market to See Huge Growth by 2025: Toyota Motor, Honda Motor, Audi  

Latest Research Study on Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles. This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Honda Motor Co. Ltd (Japan), Hyundai Motor Group (South Korea), Audi AG (Germany), Volkswagen AG (Germany), SAIC Motor Corporation Limited (China), General Motors (United States) and Pininfarina (Italy).

Brief Overview on Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

The global fuel cell electric vehicles market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. This is owing to the rising demand for zero-emission vehicles across different applications and the increasing shift of consumers towards electric vehicles from traditional fossil fuel-powered vehicles. In addition, an increased range of fuel cell electric vehicles over battery electric vehicles and faster refueling time is another major factor acting as an advantage for its adoption over electric vehicles. Different governments are supporting the adoption and development of fuel cell electric vehicles in order to replace traditional fuel vehicle fleet from electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. For instance, the government of Japan has planned to achieve the construction of 160 hydrogen fueling stations before the Tokyo Olympics 2020 to which the current number of hydrogen fuel stations in Japan is around 80. The government of Japan is also expecting to raise its fuel cell electric vehicle fleet from 3,000 units in 2019 to 200,000 till 2026 which will further drive the market for fuel cell electric vehicles in the region. Currently, North America has the largest market share in this market owing to the largest number of fuel cell electric vehicles across the United States cities due to the high adoption of high-powered fuel cell sports cars. According to AMA, the Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles market is expected to see growth rate of 45.0%

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Zero-Emission Vehicles Across Different Applications

Restraints

High Cost of Vehicles

Challenges

Lack of Fuel Station Infrastructure in Different Regions

The Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Application (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), End Use (Original Equipment Manufacturers, Aftermarket), Range (Short Range, Long Range), Component (Batteries, Electric Traction Motor, Fuel Cell Stack, Fuel Tank, Electronics Controller, Transmission Systems, Thermal Systems, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information and to get better understanding of how stats related to market sizing and share relates, the study is started with market overview and further detailed commentary is highlighted on changing market dynamics that includes Influencing trends by regions, growth drivers, open opportunities and gaps and roadblocks or restraints and challenges that industry players are facing. Furthermore, Market Factor Analysis gives insights on how various regulatory, economic factors and policy action are factored in the past and future growth scenarios by various business segments and applications. The Competitive Landscape provides detailed company profiling of players and draws attention on development activities, swot, financial outlook and major business strategic action taken by players.

When it comes to granularity of quantitative data, the market sizing and estimates in dollar term and sales volume are laid from 2015 to 2025 covering major geographic regions of your interest further broken down by product type and by end use application.

