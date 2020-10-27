Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) market report contains a primary overview of the Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

ROHM Co. Ltd

SEMIKRON International GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Hitachi Ltd

ON Semiconductor

The global IGBT market was valued at USD 4.92 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 8.55 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.66 %, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The broad application range of IGBTs lured several new companies to venture into the market. IGBT activates/modifies electrical energy in several modern appliances, such as, cookers, microwaves, electric cars, trains, variable-frequency drives (VFDs), variable speed refrigerators, air conditioners, lamp ballasts, municipal power transmission systems, and stereo systems, which are well-equipped with switching amplifiers.

– Driven by carbon emission regulation, the automobile market is moving towards electrification of powertrains in electric and hybrid vehicles (EV/HEV), where conduction and switching losses are significantly reduced, having a direct impact on the overall efficiency.

– Sales of electric cars in Europe, North America, and China are creating new avenues for IGBTs, in order to support infrastructure and for manufacturing EV. Thus the stance of IGBT in the market is further strengthened.