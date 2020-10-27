Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Intelligent Power Module (IPM) market report contains a primary overview of the Intelligent Power Module (IPM) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Intelligent Power Module (IPM) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Intelligent Power Module (IPM) industry.

Competitor Landscape: Intelligent Power Module (IPM) market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Infineon Technologies AG

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

Fairchild Semiconductors (ON Semiconductor – Parent Company)

Semikron Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG

ROHM Co. Ltd

Vincotech GmbH

Future Electronics Inc.

ST Microelectronics NV

Powerex Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation Market Overview:

The global intelligent power module (IPM) market was valued at USD 1.67 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2.77 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 8.81%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Trends in the personal computing industry, such as smaller system size,s faster processors, and the need to support advanced applications, are expected to promote the growth of the market studied.

– As the products are being deployed, several changes can be incorporated in the implementation of intelligent power modules, to accommodate changes in design or basic structure (such as the addition of a rail or an increase in the current or amperage). The flexibility of systems can be provided by the use of SMBus and PMBus, which is not possible with traditional analog power modules.

– Compact designs of the products can also be made possible with the use of intelligent power modules. Owing to the implementation of intelligent power modules, the reliability of the systems also increases.

– Owing to initiatives rolled out by various governments, to preserve the environment and reduce CO2 emission, the adoption of intelligent power modules has witnessed a marked increase, in the automotive industry. These modules enable the delivery of high degrees of efficiency and operational performance.