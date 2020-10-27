Intelligent Transport Systems Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Intelligent Transport Systems Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Intelligent Transport Systems market report contains a primary overview of the Intelligent Transport Systems market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Intelligent Transport Systems market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Intelligent Transport Systems industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244021

Competitor Landscape: Intelligent Transport Systems market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Siemens AG

Thales Group

IBM Corporation

Garmin International Inc

Addco LLC

TomTom NV

Cubic Corporation

FLIR Systems

Lanner Electronics Inc.

Denso Corporation Market Overview:

The intelligent transport systems market was valued at USD 21.77 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 29.16 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.11% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Intelligent transport systems refer to the advanced technologies that are being applied to vehicles, infrastructure, and operating systems, which make the vehicles intelligent. As ITS technologies are being used in various industries beyond transportation and logistics, the demand for such systems is increasing rapidly.

– Government regulations and initiatives are the most important drivers for the growth and development of the intelligent transportation system market. With growing road safety concerns and increasing vehicle theft, governments across the world, especially in the United States, Europe, China, and Brazil among others are mandating the installation of factory-fitted telematics and safety devices in vehicles.