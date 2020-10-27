Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services market report contains a primary overview of the Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services industry.
Competitor Landscape: Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Adoption of Wireless IoT Devices in the Agriculture Sector to Drive the Market Growth
– Application of technologies, like IoT, in the agriculture industry may have the greatest impact on the market. According to the UN, the global population is set to touch 9.6 billion by 2050, so, to feed this much population, the farming industry must embrace IoT.
– Framing technologies, such as smart and precision farming based on IoT technologies, are expected to enable farmers to reduce waste and enhance productivity ranging from the quantity of fertilizer utilized.
– In IoT-based smart farming, a system is built for monitoring the crop field with the help of sensors (light, humidity, temperature, soil moisture, etc.) and automating the irrigation system. The farmers can monitor the field conditions from anywhere. IoT-based smart farming is highly efficient, when compared with the conventional approach.
– The applications of IoT-based smart farming not only target conventional large farming operations, but also may be used to uplift other growing or common trends in agriculture, like organic farming, family farming (complex or small spaces, particular cattle and/or cultures, preservation of particular or high quality varieties etc.), and enhance highly transparent farming. This may enable the IoT managed services market to grow efficiently in the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate
– As the Asia-Pacific region is developing, it holds major expansion potential, owing to the booming commercial sectors, like healthcare, safety and security, manufacturing, energy, and agriculture. This is enabling the IoT market to grow at a faster rate.
– Due to integration of blockchain and cryptographic processes across IoT security services, IoT offers centralized management of network and associated data, thereby reducing the business vulnerabilities and security concerns, as well as fueling the IoT in the engineering services market in this region.
– The countries, such as India, Japan, China, Australia, and South Korea, are the major contributors to the Asia-Pacific market, and the growing smart city implementation in this region is presenting the market with varied potential growth opportunities.
– Moreover, growing government initiatives to encourage healthcare providers and other healthcare organizations to adopt EHR and EMR technologies and aggressive investments from nonprofit entities and private sectors in different applications are some of the factors expected to drive IoT managed services market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Detailed TOC of Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Continuous Advancements in Cloud Technology for Huge Data Storage
4.3.2 Increasing Demand from Agriculture and Manufacturing Sector
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Exposure of Confidential Information Regarding Privacy
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Application
6.1.1 Network Management
6.1.2 Device Management
6.1.3 Data Management
6.1.4 Security Management
6.1.5 Other Applications
6.2 By End User
6.2.1 Energy and Utilities
6.2.2 Manufacturing
6.2.3 Agriculture
6.2.4 Healthcare
6.2.5 BFSI
6.2.6 Retail
6.2.7 Government & Defense
6.2.8 Other End Users
6.3 Geography
6.3.1 North America
6.3.2 Europe
6.3.3 Asia-Pacific
6.3.4 Rest of the World
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Atos SE
7.1.2 IBM Corporation
7.1.3 Capgemini SE
7.1.4 Infosys Limited
7.1.5 Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS)
7.1.6 Harman International (Samsung )
7.1.7 Accenture PLC
7.1.8 Tech Mahindra Limited
7.1.9 Larsen & Toubro Infotech
7.1.10 Aricent Inc.
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
