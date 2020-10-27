Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services market report contains a primary overview of the Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

Atos SE

IBM Corporation

Capgemini SE

Infosys Limited

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS)

Harman International (Samsung )

Accenture PLC

Tech Mahindra Limited

Larsen & Toubro Infotech

Aricent Inc.

The internet of things (IoT) managed services market was valued at USD 36.4 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 124.2 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 27.82%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Due to continuous advancements in cloud technology, cloud computing helps in the storage and analysis of huge data generated by IoT, so that enterprise can get the maximum benefit of an IoT infrastructure. This is enabling the market to grow faster.

– Increasing demand from agriculture in smart farming, and manufacturing sector for increasing equipment efficiency is a key driver for the growth of the IoT managed services market.