Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Internet of Things (IoT) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Internet of Things (IoT) market report contains a primary overview of the Internet of Things (IoT) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Internet of Things (IoT) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Internet of Things (IoT) industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244019

Competitor Landscape: Internet of Things (IoT) market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Cisco Systems Inc.

General Electric

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Verizon Communication Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Qualcomm

Siemens AG

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE Market Overview:

The internet of things (IoT) market in manufacturing was valued at USD 187.33 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 487.30 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 18.07% during the forecast period of 2019 -2024. As the demand for traceability and transparency rose in the last two decades, companies have started making the processes involved in the production of their product transparent. Data collection and analysis through IoT devices makes the whole process transparent for manufacturers.

– With the number of networked sensors increasing across production, supply chain and products, manufacturers are beginning to enter into a new generation of systems that enables automatic and real-time interactions among machines, systems, assets and things. The pervasiveness of connected devices is ﬁnding applicability across multiple segments of manufacturing and supply chain throughout the value chain.