Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Biosensors International Group Ltd

Biotronik

Boston Scientific

Cardinal Health

Cook Medical Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Market Overview:

The interventional cardiology devices market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 6.8% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– The major factors for the growth of the interventional cardiology devices market include the growing prevalence of coronary artery diseases (CADs), technological advancements in interventional cardiology devices, and rising demand for minimally invasive treatment.

– Heart-related diseases are the most serious health conditions and are the leading cause of death, worldwide.

– According to the CDC, in 2015, over 370,000 people die due to coronary heart diseases, around 735,000 Americans suffer from a heart attack, annually. About 47% of sudden cardiac deaths occur outside the hospital, which indicates the need for the early diagnosis and treatment of the CADs.

– Coronary artery disease (CAD) is one of the most common causes of morbidity and mortality in both low-income/middle-income and developed countries. The prevalence of coronary artery disease (CAD) increased in the last three decades in the low- and middle-income countries, including India. The burden of CAD increased, due to a higher prevalence of risk factors related to the changing lifestyle.

– According to the World Health Organization, 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular diseases in 2015, representing 31% of all global deaths. Out of these deaths, 7.4 million deaths were due to coronary heart diseases and 6.7 million were due to stroke.