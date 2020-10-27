Inulin Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Inulin Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Inulin market report contains a primary overview of the Inulin market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Inulin market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Inulin industry.
Competitor Landscape: Inulin market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand for Nutraceuticals
Globally, nutraceutical product is gaining importance and is becoming a part of the consumers’ daily dietary practice. The main reason for this growing popularity is the change in consumer- lifestyle and increase in awareness. Increasing intake of high-fiber functional food and prebiotics by the food and beverage industry is linked to benefits, such as improved digestion, lower stress response, better hormonal balance, and decrease in cardiovascular diseases. These benefits raise awareness among the consumers, which drives the market growth. Increasing importance of nutraceuticals, on account of rising health awareness, consumer shift toward natural ingredients, and regulatory support intended to promote the inclusion of functional ingredients are expected to fuel up the demand for inulin as a functional ingredient. Key factor driving the inulin market is the growing demand for probiotic and blends of probiotic and prebiotic food globally.
Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market
Gaining popularity of prebiotic ingredients on account of rising awareness about low fat and calorie reduction is expected to fuel the inulin market demand in North America. The US FDA has recognized inulin as a generally recognized as safe (GRAS) product, which is expected to have a positive impact on the market over the forecast period. In the United Kingdom, the demand for fortifying food with prebiotic ingredients is expected to increase the market expansion. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market in global inulin market. Japan is the largest market followed by India in the Asia-Pacific region. The increasing demand for infant food formula, growth of dairy industry and the aging population are few factors diving the market. South Korea is one of the fastest-growing market driven by an extremely image-conscious urban population, high dependence on imported food, and an overall trend of unhealthy lifestyles is driving a greater focus on healthy eating.
Detailed TOC of Inulin Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Research Phases
1.2 Study Deliverables
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Food and Beverage
5.1.1.1 Bakery and Confectionery
5.1.1.2 Dairy Product
5.1.1.3 Meat Products
5.1.1.4 Beverage
5.1.1.5 Other Food and Beverage
5.1.2 Dietary Supplements
5.1.3 Pharmaceuticals
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.1.4 Rest of North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 United Kindgom
5.2.2.2 France
5.2.2.3 Germany
5.2.2.4 Spain
5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 Australia
5.2.3.4 India
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 South Africa
5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Strategies adopted by Key players
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Cargill Inc.
6.4.2 Beneo Remy NV
6.4.3 Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA
6.4.4 Jarrow Formulas
6.4.5 The Ingredient House (TIH)
6.4.6 Sensus BV
6.4.7 The Tierra Group
6.4.8 Nova Green Inc.
6.4.9 Adept Impex Private Limited
6.4.10 Ciranda Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
