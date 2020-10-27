IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services market report contains a primary overview of the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services industry.
Competitor Landscape: IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Emergence of 5G Offers Potential Opportunities
– 5G technology is expected to fundamentally transform the role that telecommunications technology is playing in society. Further, it will enable pervasive digitalization of a hyper-connected society, where not only are all people connected to the network whenever needed, but also many other devices/things virtually creating the society with everything connected.
– 5G development requires more spectrum resources, especially low-frequency resources with good penetrating capabilities.IMS deployment has entered the fast lane. According to statistics of GSMA, 138 carriers around the world had launched IMS-based VoLTE networks by May 2018.
– For operators to retain the voice and messaging business and stay relevant to their customers they have the opportunity to provide innovative, cost-efficient and interoperable communication services. And thus, IMS provides one common system for all IP-based communication services, for both consumers and business users.
– Further, 5G will enable new use cases such as in smart cities, smart agriculture, logistics, and public safety agencies. Thus the growth of 5G will offer a huge opportunity for IP multimedia subsystem (IMS) services market to blossom.
Asia-Pacific to Register Highest Growth Rate
– The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing economic region in the world. The region is witnessing the rapid proliferation of smart technologies, such as smart cities, autonomous vehicles, IoT applications, home automation, industrial automation, intelligent processing technologies, and others such factors are expected to drive market growth.
– Moreover, India is the world’s second largest telecommunications market, with 1,206.22 million subscribers as of March 2018. Further, IBEF forecasted that the number of internet subscribers in the country is expected to double by 2021 to 829 million and overall IP traffic is expected to grow four-fold at a CAGR of 30 percent by 2021.
– In addition, the government of India is proactive in providing room for growth for telecom companies. For instance, the government of India has introduced the ‘Digital India’ program under which all the sectors such as healthcare, retail, etc. will be connected through the internet. In the result of such initiative, the IP multimedia subsystem (IMS) services market
is expected to grow at the highest rate in the Asia-Pacific region.
Detailed TOC of IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Popularity of Lte And Volte and Emergence of 5G
4.3.2 Increasing Use of Multimedia Services
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Service
5.1.1 Instant Messaging
5.1.2 VoIP
5.1.3 VoLTE
5.1.4 VoWiFi
5.1.5 Other Services
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Samsung Networks
6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc
6.1.3 CommVerge Solutions
6.1.4 Ericsson AB
6.1.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
6.1.6 IBM Corporation
6.1.7 Nokia Corporation
6.1.8 Oracle Corporation
6.1.9 Ribbon Communications
6.1.10 ZTE Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
