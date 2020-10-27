IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services market report contains a primary overview of the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services industry.

Samsung Networks

Cisco Systems Inc

CommVerge Solutions

Ericsson AB

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

IBM Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Ribbon Communications

ZTE Corporation Market Overview:

The IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period of (2019 – 2024). With the Internet of Things (IoT) and Cloud Computing being the future of the internet, the IP multimedia subsystem communication platform is the most suitable fabric for integrating IoT and Cloud.

– Further with the increasing demand for Volte and LTE services along with the demand for the global standard for network infrastructure and services are the drivers for this market.

– The demand for music and video-on-demand services has also increased, owing to the changes in customer preferences, improved internet speed, and the proliferation of smartphones.

– For instance, in March 2019- Mobily Saudi Arabia deployed Ericsson’s full stack telecom cloud solution, focusing on transforming its wireless network and providing a 5G Cloud Core.