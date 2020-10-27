IR (Infrared) Camera Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“IR (Infrared) Camera Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the IR (Infrared) Camera market report contains a primary overview of the IR (Infrared) Camera market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global IR (Infrared) Camera market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the IR (Infrared) Camera industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244005
Competitor Landscape: IR (Infrared) Camera market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244005
Key Market Trends:
LWIR and MWIR is Expected to have Significant Growth
LWIR and MWIR are the most used wavelengths of IR camera for security and surveillance applications. However, there are certain applications where LWIR is more efficient than MWIR, including objects of detection that span a very wide temperature range requiring intra-scene imaging of both hot and cold objects.
In harsh environments, where MWIR may not perform well in imaging through smoke or aerosols, LWIR is usually the chosen technology. These mainly include the firefighting and military applications.
Also, for most of the surveillance situations (man or vehicle to be detected within ambient temperature background), there is more flux (thermal energy emitted by the targets and by the environmental background), which is not efficiently contained by the MWIR due to the lack of band availability. Such applications have also witnessed the increased adoption of LWIR.
Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Have Highest Growth
In China, IR cameras are witnessing an increased adoption in armed forces, owing to their day-night working capability and their ability to perform well in all weather conditions. For instance, the government of China offers huge military budgets for the incorporation of modern technology, owing to reforms by the Chinese communist party.
One of the world’s largest makers of drones, Chinese DJI, has partnered up with FLIR Systems, to bring infrared cameras to DJI’s drones. DJI is providing drones attached with thermal imaging cameras, which were used by coast guards, and are now also available at lower costs to the public for recreational purposes.
Furthermore, Southern China plays a significant role in the Chinese IR camera industry, as it acts as an access to the international technological and market hub Hong Kong. This makes it easier for players in Shenzhen to purchase IR LEDs, a key component in IR cameras, which give them an edge over their competitors in Northern and Eastern China.
Reason to buy IR (Infrared) Camera Market Report:
- IR (Infrared) Camera market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- IR (Infrared) Camera market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the IR (Infrared) Camera market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of IR (Infrared) Camera and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the IR (Infrared) Camera market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244005
Detailed TOC of IR (Infrared) Camera Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rising Demand for Surveillance Across Various Verticals
4.3.2 Gradually Decreasing Costs of Thermal Cameras
4.3.3 Rapid Development of High Performance Infrared Cameras
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Accuracy in IR Camera Functionality
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Detector
5.1.1 Cooled
5.1.2 Uncooled
5.2 By Material
5.2.1 Germanium
5.2.2 Silicon
5.2.3 Sapphire
5.2.4 Other Materials
5.3 By Type
5.3.1 Short-wavelength IR
5.3.2 Medium-wavelength IR
5.3.3 Long-wavelength IR
5.4 By End-user Vertical
5.4.1 Military and Defense
5.4.2 Automotive
5.4.3 Industrial
5.4.4 Commercial
5.4.5 Residential
5.4.6 Other End-user Verticals
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 United States
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 United Kingdom
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Flir Systems Inc.
6.1.2 SPI Corporation
6.1.3 Opgal Optronics Industries Ltd.
6.1.4 Raytheon Company
6.1.5 Seek Thermal Inc.
6.1.6 Fluke Corporation
6.1.7 Testo AG
6.1.8 HGH Infrared Systems
6.1.9 Teledyne Dalsa Inc.
6.1.10 DRS Technologies Inc.
6.1.11 Optris Infrared Sensing, LLC
6.1.12 Xenics NV
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Lacrimal Stent and Tube Systems Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Determined by Segments, Leading Players, Progress Plans, Future Scope Forecast to 2026
Industrial Optical Fiber Temperature Sensor Market – Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size, Global Share and Demand Status Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co
Wifi Test Equipment Market Share and Business Development 2020 – Future Plans of Top Companies, Growth Size, Industry Share by Latest Trends Forecast to 2025
Emergency Shut Down Valves (ESDV) Market – Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size, Global Share and Demand Status Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co
Eco Friendly Inks Market Growth Factors by Latest Developments 2020 | Future Demand Status, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Trends, Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2026
SiC Ceramic Membranes Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026
Emulsion PVC Paste Resin Market- 2020 Growth and Business Prospects, Industry Size Forecast by Share, Revenue, Development Status, Demand by Regions, Market Potentials Analysis till 2026
Wiper blades Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025
Organic Whole Milk Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Depth Filtration Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Medical Tracheostomy Tube Market Size by Impressive Growth Rate 2020 – Business Size, Global Share, Industry Overview by Future Plans, Top Key Players Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Service Elevator Market Growth Share 2020 – Regional Trends, Market Overview with Key Players, Industry Size, Demand Status Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co