IR (Infrared) Camera Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

Flir Systems Inc.

SPI Corporation

Opgal Optronics Industries Ltd.

Raytheon Company

Seek Thermal Inc.

Fluke Corporation

Testo AG

HGH Infrared Systems

Teledyne Dalsa Inc.

DRS Technologies Inc.

Optris Infrared Sensing, LLC

Market Overview:

The IR camera market was valued at USD 5.63 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 9.15 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period (2019-2024). With increasing demand for advance driver assistance systems (ADAS) in future and investments in autonomous cars, IR cameras are expected to witness a significant adoption in vehicles.

The demand for surveillance has increased across various applications, such as military and defense, energy, and commercial spaces (such as banks) etc. With energy usage becoming a crucial part of the global strategy to manage natural resources, solar energy is gaining prominence. As solar power is becoming increasingly popular and solar panels are a costly and vulnerable commodity, good security is a must.

IR imaging has shown to be a better tool for the quantitative measurement of temperature than single spot infrared thermometers. However, these cameras can encounter errors in acquiring accurate temperature measurements in the presence of other environmental heat sources.