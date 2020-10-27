IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the IR and Thermal Imaging Systems market report contains a primary overview of the IR and Thermal Imaging Systems market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global IR and Thermal Imaging Systems market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the IR and Thermal Imaging Systems industry.
Competitor Landscape: IR and Thermal Imaging Systems market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Industrial Applications are Expected to Have a Major Market Share.
Thermal imaging has initiated the process of making substantial inroads into other types of applications such as uncooled microbolometer-based detectors. These sensors have a long wave infrared band from 7.5 to 14 µm. Microbolometers are cheaper, smaller in size, lighter in weight; all these attributes while possessing immediate power-up capabilities, decreased power consumption, longer means the time between failures and are comparatively better than traditional bolometers.
The automotive industry uses thermal imaging as part of the safety system (E.g., identification of animals or humans on the road and warn the drivers before they encounter these potential hazards). Rear-view visibility systems (backup cameras) are now becoming mandatory on all new light vehicles sold in the US. With autonomous vehicles coming into the picture, this technology can facilitate the automatic breaking by distinguishing based on object size.
North America to Hold a Significant Market Share
Latest technological breakthroughs have facilitated the advancement of new IR and thermal imaging systems that can make the overall processes more efficient and can significantly improve accuracy in various applications.
There have been a series of new product launches, mergers and acquisitions in North America to take advantage of this opportunity. The major driver behind the investments has been the overall evolution and application of new technologies to unlock a huge number of volumes that were previously considered non-commercial. With these series of investments, industrial, transportation, security, and surveillance systems applications in North America is set to boom over the forecast period.
For instance, L-3 Communications majorly based out in the United States launched its latest Warrior Systems (ALST) and has signed a contract to deliver ground laser target designators to the Republic of Korea. L-3 released its latest Scarab system (a laser designator armed with rangefinding and an IR thermal imager), which is providing exact target designation during the day, night and in all battlefield conditions. The contract value is approximately USD 30 million.
Detailed TOC of IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Low Cost of Solutions
4.3.2 Increasing Usage Across the Industries
4.3.3 Low Impact on the Environment
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Regular Support and Services
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Solutions
5.1.1 Hardware
5.1.2 Software
5.1.3 Services
5.2 By Applications
5.2.1 Industrial
5.2.2 Security
5.2.3 Research and Development
5.2.4 Construction Industry
5.2.5 Maritime
5.2.6 Transportation
5.2.7 Law Enforcement Agencies
5.2.8 Other Applications
5.3 By Form Factor
5.3.1 Handheld Imaging Devices & Systems
5.3.2 Fixed Mounted (Rotary and Non-Rotary)
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 UK
5.4.2.2 Germany
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Mexico
5.4.4.3 Argentina
5.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 UAE
5.4.5.3 South Africa
5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Flir Systems, Inc.
6.1.2 L-3 Communications Holdings
6.1.3 ULIS
6.1.4 Lockheed Martin
6.1.5 Bae Systems plc
6.1.6 Leonardo DRS
6.1.7 Elbit Systems Ltd.
6.1.8 Raytheon
6.1.9 Sofradir Group
6.1.10 Thermoteknix Systems Ltd.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
