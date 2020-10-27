Iris Recognition Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Iris Recognition Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Iris Recognition market report contains a primary overview of the Iris Recognition market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Iris Recognition market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Iris Recognition industry.

The iris recognition market is expected to register a CAGR of 22.76% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Increasing adoption of multi-factor authentication services in government organizations, aerospace, and defense is aiding the market for iris recognition.

– Iris recognition technology uses mathematical pattern recognition techniques on video images of both the irises, whose complex random pattern are stable, unique, and are visible from certain distances. The uniqueness, stability, and security are the important factors driving the demand for the iris recognition market. The iris pattern is stable, uses the richness of textures details present in the iris like coronas, furrows, freckles, and stripes, hence, are more secure in nature.

– The factor such as integration of iris scanners in smartphones, increased use in government projects, rising incidence of fraudulent activities & security concerns, and enhanced demand from the consumer electronics segment are driving the market.

– The future of the market is encouraging owing to opportunities such as increasing number of distribution channels, R&D initiatives, high demand from the travel/immigration industry, and increased adoption in enterprises.