Iris Recognition Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Iris Recognition Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Iris Recognition market report contains a primary overview of the Iris Recognition market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Iris Recognition market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Iris Recognition industry.
Competitor Landscape: Iris Recognition market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Healthcare Sector to have the Highest Growth
– The increasing demand for precise patient identification and the need to reduce healthcare fraud are the significant factors driving the adoption of the iris recognition technology in the market. Hospitals and healthcare facilities are increasingly deploying biometric systems such as iris recognition, realizing the vitality of secure identification in the healthcare system.
– Evolution of existing technologies and development of multi-layered authentication systems in competent costs will further add to the growth in the adoption of biometric technologies in healthcare systems worldwide by using iris recognition.
– Implementation of biometrics is also expected to increase the security for patients, doctors, and nurses due to stringent new regulations imposed by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) to safeguard confidentiality and privacy of patient information.
– According to trustwave, the healthcare sector is second among the spam content with 22.56% from overall spam contents. This shows that the healthcare sector has to take measures such as installing biometrics system, advanced security, antiviruses in the system to reduce this number in the subsequent years.
– These regulations and measures are expected to drive the deployment of biometrics in the healthcare system, thereby contributing to the market growth over the forecast period.
North America to Have the Largest Market Share
– North America holds the major share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Presence of prominent players and high investment in R&D activities for the development of advanced technology are factors driving the growth of the target market in this region.
– Growing occurrences of cybercrimes, terrorist attacks, and other cross-border illegal activities have led to the need for high-security systems. As iris recognition technology is one of the accurate and secure techniques for identifying a person, homeland security and law enforcement divisions in this region are investing heavily into this technology to deal with large volumes of public data.
– Moreover, rising implementation of eye scanners on US borders is further expected to drive the market demand in this region. In addition, increasing adoption of iris recognition in security solutions for providing secure and accurate recognition system is a factor fueling the growth of the target market in this region.
Detailed TOC of Iris Recognition Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Increasing Frequency of Fraudulent Activities
4.4.2 Growing Integration of Multi Factor Authentication in Various Sectors
4.5 Market Restraints
4.5.1 High Cost of Iris Recognition Technology
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Component
5.1.1 Hardware
5.1.2 Software
5.2 By End-User Industry
5.2.1 Consumer Electronics
5.2.2 Healthcare
5.2.3 BFSI
5.2.4 Military and Defense
5.2.5 Government
5.2.6 Other End-User Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Cross Match Technologies Inc. (HID Global)
6.1.2 Iritech Inc.
6.1.3 SRI International Inc.
6.1.4 Iris ID Inc.
6.1.5 Gemalto N.V. (Thales Company)
6.1.6 Safran SA
6.1.7 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.8 Fulcrum Biometrics LLC
6.1.9 Eyelock Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
