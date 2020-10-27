Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market report contains a primary overview of the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) industry.

Competitor Landscape: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for PET Bottles

PET bottles are also recycled for various purposes. For example, they are used in solar water disinfection in developing nations, in which empty PET bottles are filled with water and left in the sun to allow disinfection by ultraviolet radiation. PET is useful for this purpose because many other materials (including window glass) that are transparent to visible light are opaque to ultraviolet radiation.

Another niche application of PET bottles is as an Eco-Bricks in the developing countries of Asia, Africa, and Latin America. According to Indian Journal of Science and Technology, the PET bottles filled with sand, soil, fly-ash or any other material like a household plastic waste when well compacted can be used as a building material replacing traditional bricks. The strength parameters of filled plastic bottles are on a higher end as compared to traditional bricks. The eco-bricks are light in weight and possess the same thermal properties as of traditional bricks. The eco-bricks have high sound reduction index as compared to concrete blocks. Eco-bricks also do not permit light to pass through then as when seen by naked eyes.

All the aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to increase the demand for the PET market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The PET market in the Asia-Pacific region is driven by the factors, such as population growth, the rise in disposable income, urbanization in developing economies, and growing demand for fast moving consumer goods.

China accounted for approximately 20% of the global market and the demand is expected to grow drastically during the forecast period.

China is a major producer of PET resins with the PetroChina Group and Jiangsu Sangfangxiang among the global largest manufacturers in terms of volume, in 2017, with capacities of 2.5 million kilo metric ton and 2.1 million kilo metric ton, respectively.

The use of engineering plastic products in the packaging sector (PET containers, bottles, etc.) is increasing at a tremendous rate, owing to their advantages over the conventional packaging plastics used. The demand from industries like food and beverage, consumer goods, and others for packing materials is increasing in China, owing to the increasing exports, as well as domestic consumption.

All the aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to increase the demand for the PET in the region during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Food and Beverage Industry

4.1.2 Increase in PET collection and recycling rates in Europe

4.1.3 Demand for Sustainable and Recyclable Materials

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Regulations Regarding the Usage of PET

4.2.2 Increasing Usage of Substitute Products, Such as High-density Polyethylene

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Bottles

5.1.2 Films & Sheets

5.1.3 Other Product Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Food & Beverage

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Electrical & Electronics

5.2.4 Healthcare

5.2.5 Consumer Goods

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Alpek SAB de CV

6.4.2 China Resources Chemical Materials Technology Co. Ltd

6.4.3 Far Eastern New Century Corporation

6.4.4 Hengli Group Co. Ltd

6.4.5 Hengyi Petrochemical Co. Ltd

6.4.6 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

6.4.7 JBF Industries Ltd

6.4.8 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

6.4.9 Lotte Chemical Corporation

6.4.10 Octal

6.4.11 Reliance Industries Ltd

6.4.12 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

6.4.13 Sinopec Group

6.4.14 Zhejiang Zhink Group Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Advent of Bio-based PET

7.2 Shift toward Flexible Packaging

