Synthetic Graphite Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Synthetic Graphite Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Synthetic Graphite market report contains a primary overview of the Synthetic Graphite market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Synthetic Graphite market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Synthetic Graphite industry.

Competitor Landscape: Synthetic Graphite market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Batteries Applications

Synthetic graphite is used as the anode component in lithium-ion batteries. Although lithium is the best-known component of lithium-ion batteries, there is far more graphite than lithium in a battery. Battery anodes require coated spherical graphite at over 99.9% purity.

Battery is one of the few applications, where natural and synthetic graphite compete with each other. The battery manufacturers are shifting their focus toward natural graphite over synthetic graphite, in order to bring down the production costs.

The features of graphite, such as high surface area and layered crystal structure, make it suitable for use as an anode material into which the lithium ions are intercalated. Certain battery technologies require graphite to be almost 100% pure.

The growth in the sales of electronics and electric cars is expected to drive the sales of lithium-ion batteries, which, in turn, is expected to drive the consumption of synthetic graphite in the coming years.

China to Dominate the Market in the Asia-Pacific Region

China continues to dominate synthetic graphite production and demand. Almost all stages of the lithium-ion battery manufacturing chain are focused on China, and China is by far the largest and most rapidly growing market for lithium-ion batteries, which has paved the way for the market growth of synthetic graphite.

The major application of synthetic graphite is in electrodes in the steel making industry. China holds the largest share in terms of consumption and production capacity of graphite electrodes in the global scenario.

China has produced nearly 520 thousand metric ton of graphite electrode, of which, nearly 62% was utilized for domestic consumption purposes.

On a brighter note, the capacity of electric arc furnaces has been increasing in recent times with an estimated increase of nearly 70 million metric ton in capacity in the beginning of 2019.

The government of China is also focusing on developing eco-friendly means of producing steel and it has lately announced its target to produce 20% of the country’s steel through electric arc furnace, by 2020. This marks a growth of the electric arc furnace capacity by three times, as compared to that of 2017.

The growing production of motor vehicles, along with the expanding residential construction industry, is expected to support the domestic demand for non-ferrous alloys and iron and steel, which will be a positive factor for the growth of the synthetic graphite demand in the coming years.

Detailed TOC of Synthetic Graphite Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles

4.1.2 High Purity Levels of Synthetic Graphite

4.1.3 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Costs Compared to Natural Graphite

4.2.2 Stringent Environmental Regulations

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Raw Material Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Metallurgy

5.1.2 Parts and Components

5.1.3 Batteries

5.1.4 Nuclear

5.1.5 Other Applications

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.2.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 France

5.2.2.3 Italy

5.2.2.4 UK

5.2.2.5 Russia

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 North America

5.2.3.1 United States

5.2.3.2 Canada

5.2.3.3 Mexico

5.2.3.4 Rest of North America

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Asbury Carbons

6.4.2 BTR New Energy Material Ltd

6.4.3 Shanshan Technology

6.4.4 Shenzhen Sinuo Industrial Development Co. Ltd

6.4.5 Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.4.7 Imerys Graphite & Carbo

6.4.8 Lianyungang Jinli Carbon Co. Ltd

6.4.9 Mersen

6.4.10 Qingdao Kropfmuehl Graphite Co. Ltd

6.4.11 Shamokin Carbons

6.4.12 Showa Denko KK

6.4.13 Jiangxi Zichen Technology Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Popularity of Graphene

7.2 Other Opportunities

