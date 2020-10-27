Impact Of Covid-19 on Mobile Payments Market 2020 Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2026

Mobile Payments Market Data and Acquisition Research Study with Trends and Opportunities 2019-2024
The study of Mobile Payments market is a compilation of the market of Mobile Payments broken down into its entirety on the basis of types, application, trends and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, drivers and restraints, and a global outreach. The detailed study also offers a board interpretation of the Mobile Payments industry from a variety of data points that are collected through reputable and verified sources. Furthermore, the study sheds a lights on a market interpretations on a global scale which is further distributed through distribution channels, generated incomes sources and a marginalized market space where most trade occurs.
Along with a generalized market study, the report also consists of the risks that are often neglected when it comes to the Mobile Payments industry in a comprehensive manner. The study is also divided in an analytical space where the forecast is predicted through a primary and secondary research methodologies along with an in-house model.
Key players in the global Mobile Payments market covered in Chapter 4:
Samsung Group
PayPal
Starbucks Corporation
Mastercard
General Motors Company
Rambus
Paydiant
Square
Intuit
Amazon.com, Inc
Google
Venmo
Zelle
Apple Pay
Paytm
Visa Inc
Alipay
Skrill
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Mobile Payments market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Short Message Service (SMS)
Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)
Near Field Communication (NFC)
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Mobile Payments market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Retail
Entertainment
Healthcare
Hospitality
Education
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
For a global outreach, the Mobile Payments study also classifies the market into a global distribution where key market demographics are established based on the majority of the market share. The following markets that are often considered for establishing a global outreach are North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. Depending on the study, the following markets are often interchanged, added, or excluded as certain markets only adhere to certain products and needs.
Here is a short glance at what the study actually encompasses:
Study includes strategic developments, latest product launches, regional growth markers and mergers & acquisitions
Revenue, cost price, capacity & utilizations, import/export rates and market share
Forecast predictions are generated from analytical data sources and calculated through a series of in-house processes.
However, based on requirements, this report could be customized for specific regions and countries.
Some Point of Table of Content:
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Market Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Value Chain of Mobile Payments Market
Chapter Four: Players Profiles
Chapter Five: Global Mobile Payments Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Six: North America Mobile Payments Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Seven: Europe Mobile Payments Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific Mobile Payments Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Mobile Payments Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Ten: South America Mobile Payments Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Eleven: Global Mobile Payments Market Segment by Types
Chapter Twelve: Global Mobile Payments Market Segment by Applications
12.1 Global Mobile Payments Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.1.1 Global Mobile Payments Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.1.2 Global Mobile Payments Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.2 Retail Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.3 Entertainment Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.4 Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.5 Hospitality Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.6 Education Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Chapter Thirteen: Mobile Payments Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026) continued…
