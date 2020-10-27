Activated Carbon Fiber Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Activated Carbon Fiber Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Activated Carbon Fiber market report contains a primary overview of the Activated Carbon Fiber market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Activated Carbon Fiber market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Activated Carbon Fiber industry.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Protective Clothing Industry

Various adsorbent materials are used in the production of chemical protective clothing, including activated carbon powder, sphere or fabric. It is also used in other industries, such as firefighting, mining, medical, construction, etc., as well as other manufacturing industries.

In the production of chemical protective suits, these adsorbent materials are bonded on base fabrics using a polymeric adhesive, followed by another layer of nonwoven fabrics, using adhesive or hot melt techniques. Furthermore, fabrication of chemical protective suits are carried out to produce a complete individual protective suit. However, powder-activated carbon or charcoal-based chemical protective suits are not compatible for laundry, due to which, a suit cannot be reused. The activated carbon spheres (ACS)-based chemical protective suits can be used, even after multiple laundries. However, it has certain limitations.

ACF-based chemical protective suits are comfortable, light in weight, and they sustain even after multiple laundries and address the limits of ACS-based suits. Owing to these factors, the demand for ACF has been increasing in the protective clothing industry. The healthcare industry has been witnessing a strong growth in the Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern regions, with new investments coming in for the development of the industry. With this, the demand for protective clothing for medical application is expected to increase in the coming years.

With an increase in the number of soldiers every year and the need to provide protective suits for them, a further demand for protective clothing is witnessed by the market.

All the afore-mentioned factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Market

The United States is the world’s largest economy in the world. GDP growth rate of the country is expected to slow down to 2.3% in year 2019 from 3% in 2018. According to CDC, almost 15% of the people in the country suffer with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The number of patients has been on rise since the past few years. This scenario, is turn, boosting the demand for activated carbon fiber in the dialysis applications. Furthermore, increasing developments in chemical industry in the country is, in turn, boosting the demand for activated carbon fiber. According to the EIA’s annual refinery capacity report, the United States’ operable atmospheric crude distillation capacity reached 18.6 million barrels per calendar day (b/cd), in January 2018, registering a decrease of 0.1%, as compared to the beginning of 2017. Another major industry driving the demand for activated carbon fiber is the chemical industry. For instance, the United States is the world’s third-largest producer of polypropylene. Furthermore, rising investments in the chemical industry in the country is likely to further boost the demand for activated carbon fibers.

