Activated Carbon Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099251
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand for Water Treatment Application
Water treatment is the largest application of activated carbon. Most of the water treatment filters are made up of granular activated carbon.
It is used for the removal of organic-chemical substances and colorants and reduces trace substances, such as chemicals.
Activated carbon is used as a polishing step to remove dissolved organic and non-biodegradable compounds, following physical and biological pre-treatment processes to remove solids and biological oxygen demand.
Activated carbon removes the impurities from water primarily through surface adsorption. Usage of activated carbon for water purification purposes is also the most cost-efficient point-of-use (POU) water purification devices.
Water treatment applications have a high demand for industrial and water treatment in North America and Western Europe. Increase in industrial manufacturing in Asia-Pacific is another major driver for the increase in the activated carbon demand in this segment.
China to Dominate the Market in Asia-Pacific Region
China is the second largest consumer countries of activated carbon in the world after the United States. Activated carbon is used widely in water treatment, food and beverage, healthcare, automotive industries, and industrial processing.
China’s food and beverage industry is enormous and plays an important role in the country’s economy.
The food and beverage industry is expected to continue to grow because of the increasing middle class population with more purchase power, as well as growing attention on the food safety and quality.
Waste water treatment is mainly because of the coal, steel and iron industries which require fresh water for the day to day activities.
North China has approximately 90% of the country’s coal based industries. Also, North China has less reserves of fresh water, therefore, increasing the demand for waste water technologies which in turn is providing opportunities for the activated carbon market during the forecast period.
