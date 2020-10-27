Carbon Black Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Carbon Black Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Carbon Black market report contains a primary overview of the Carbon Black market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Carbon Black market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Carbon Black industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099250

Competitor Landscape: Carbon Black market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099250

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Application for Tires and Industrial Rubber Products

Carbon black is used in the tires of automotive vehicles. It is used as a filler as well as a strengthening reinforcing agent.

Carbon black is mainly required in the inner liners, sidewalls, and carcasses. It has heat-dissipation capabilities when added to rubber compounds. It also improves handling, tread wear, fuel mileage, as well as provides abrasion resistance.

Carbon black is one of the most important industrial chemicals manufactured globally. Other than tires, it is also required for various molded and extruded industrial rubber products, such as conveyor belts, gaskets, air springs, grommets, vibration isolation devices, and hoses. It provides flex strength in such products.

In the rubber industry, carbon black is majorly used as a filler to achieve reinforcing effects, such as altering the modulus or tensile strength. In rubber-based adhesives, sealants, and coatings, it is used to enhance the intermolecular or cohesive forces of the product and to impart conductivity. Furthermore, in coatings, carbon black is used as a light-absorbing additive to counteract chemical degradation reactions.

Therefore, considering the aforementioned factors, the demand for carbon black is expected to rise from the tires and industrial rubber products segment moderately during the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Market in Asia-Pacific Region

China remained the largest producer of tires in the world in 2017 with the production of over one third of the global tire production. In 2017, the Chinese tire production increased by about 5.4% Y-o-Y over 2016, reaching a total of 926 million units.

The demand for tires has also been witnessed from the Chinese automotive sector. China has remained the largest automotive manufacturer in the world since 2009, with the current share of production over 29%.

China also stood as the world’s largest exporter of tires in terms of revenue with the total exports of USD 14.2 billion in 2017. With the increase in production of tires, the demand for consumption of carbon black is also expected to increase in China.

China is also the largest producer and consumer of paints and coatings, across the world. The country’s overall paints and coatings consumption accounted for over 12.3 million kilo metric ton in 2017, which is about 25% of the global paints and coatings market. It currently produces more than half of the Asia-Pacific coatings and is home to more than 10,000 paint companies, among which local producers occupy more than half of the domestic paint market share.

The coatings market is growing at a rapid rate in China, with increasing downstream demand. The booming construction, automotive, and industrial sectors are likely to propel the market of paints and coatings, which, in turn, is expected to drive the carbon black market, during the forecast period.

Reason to buy Carbon Black Market Report:

Carbon Black market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

Carbon Black market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Carbon Black market.

Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Carbon Black and identification of segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.

Evaluate the key vendors in the Carbon Black market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099250

Detailed TOC of Carbon Black Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Tire Industry in North America and Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Growth in the Construction Sector

4.1.3 Increasing Market Penetration of Specialty Carbon Black

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Substitution by Silica

4.2.2 Environmental Concerns Associated with the Manufacturing of Carbon Black

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Trade Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Process Type

5.1.1 Furnace Black

5.1.2 Gas Black

5.1.3 Lamp Black

5.1.4 Thermal Black

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Tire and Industrial Rubber Product

5.2.2 Plastic

5.2.2.1 Film and Sheet

5.2.2.2 Pressure Pipe

5.2.2.3 Molded Parts

5.2.3 Toner and Printing Ink

5.2.4 Paints and Coatings

5.2.5 Textile Fiber

5.2.5.1 Polyester

5.2.5.2 Nylon

5.2.5.3 Acrylic

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 US

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 UK

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 UAE

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Asahi Carbon Co. Ltd

6.4.2 Birla Carbon (Aditya Birla Group)

6.4.3 Cabot Corporation

6.4.4 Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd

6.4.5 China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (CSRC)

6.4.6 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)

6.4.7 Himadri Chemicals and Industries Ltd

6.4.8 Imerys Graphite and Carbon

6.4.9 Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Co. Ltd

6.4.10 Longxing Chemical Stock Co. Ltd

6.4.11 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

6.4.12 Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)

6.4.13 Nippon Steel Carbon Co. Ltd

6.4.14 OCI Company Ltd

6.4.15 OMSK Carbon Group

6.4.16 Orion Engineered Carbons SA

6.4.17 Phillips Carbon Black Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Requirement for UV Protection and Conductive Properties in Plastics

7.2 Growing Investments on Infrastructure in North America

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Food Additives Market Top Companies, New Business Developments Analysis 2020 Competitive Analysis with Global Size, Business Share Forecast till 2025

Infrared Fever Screening Systems Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Truck Propeller Shafts Market – Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size, Global Share and Demand Status Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Smart Ventilation Market Size and Share Analysis 2020 – Global Future Growth Rate, Industry Players, Developments Status, Trends Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Transconductance Amplifiers Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Light-weight Car Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026

Tricalcium Citrate Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co

Sand and Gravel Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co

Biorefinery Products Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Mobile Data Traffic Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Vortex Shaker Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026

Consumer NAS Market Growth Share 2020 – Regional Trends, Market Overview with Key Players, Industry Size, Demand Status Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co