Intraocular Lens Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Intraocular Lens Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Intraocular Lens market report contains a primary overview of the Intraocular Lens market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Intraocular Lens market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Intraocular Lens industry.

Competitor Landscape: Intraocular Lens market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Novartis AG (Alcon)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bausch + Lomb)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

EyeKon Medical Inc.

HOYA CORPORATION

HumanOptics AG

Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Inc.

Lenstec Inc.

Rayner

STAAR Surgical Company Market Overview:

The global intraocular lens was valued USD 3,825.6 in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.89% over the period, 2018-2024 (henceforth, the forecast period). Intraocular lenses (IOLs) are implantable medical devices used for vision correction. The key factors propelling the intraocular lens market are increasing ophthalmic issues, growing cases of cataract in the diabetic population, and rising adoption of advanced premium IOLs. A large section of people above the age of 60 years is affected by several kinds of ophthalmic issues, which are chronic and demand eye corrections. Owing to such scenarios, the growth IOLs has increased with the demand, offering more precise solutions and varied options for physicians for a particular disease. Moreover, the presence of reimbursement policies for essential ophthalmic surgeries and a definite regulatory framework are enhancing growth in the market.

According to the National Eye Institute, the United States recorded 7.7 million diabetic retinopathy cases and 24 million cataract cases and is expected to reach 11.3 million and 38 million, respectively, by 2030. In addition, the American Association of Ophthalmology states that the major cause of visual impairment around the world is reported to be a cataract, and geriatric ocular issues are emerging as prime factors in the developing countries. Hence, such a rise in the ophthalmic conditions across the world is expected to drive the growth of the IOL market, over the forecast period.