Non-lethal Weapons Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

The global Non-lethal Weapons market report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally.

The global Non-lethal Weapons market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Non-lethal Weapons industry.

AMTEC Less

Lethal Systems Inc.

Combined Systems Inc. (Penn Arms)

Condor Non

Lethal Technologies

FIOCCHI MUNIZIONI SpA

FN HERSTAL

ISPRA Ltd

Lamperd Less Lethal Inc.

LRAD Corp

NonLethal Technologies Inc.

United Tactical Systems LLC (Pepperball Technologies)

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetall AG

RUAG Group

TASER International (Axon)

Safariland LLC

Zarc International Inc. Market Overview:

The non-lethal weapons market is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.56% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024.

Increasing armed violence and political tensions have resulted in governments across the world taking precautions and arming the military and the police forces with non-lethal weapons. Instances of civilian violence and clashes with armed forces in Asia and Europe have led to the deployment of non-lethal weapons.

These factors will continue to drive the demand for non-lethal weapons, as law enforcement agencies try to reduce fatalities and casualties in such events, which is expected to help the market during the forecast period.

The emphasis on the increase in homeland security budget in the United States is likely to increase the procurement of non-lethal weapons, in the years to come.