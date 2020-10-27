Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Medium Caliber Ammunition Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Medium Caliber Ammunition market report contains a primary overview of the Medium Caliber Ammunition market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The Non-lethal Segment is Expected to Experience the Fastest Growth
Currently, the lethal segment dominates the market in terms of revenue share. However, the non-lethal segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The non-lethal applications for medium caliber ammunition range from personal defense by private owners to riot-control by law enforcement agencies (police and other civil law units). The increasing preference for non-lethal weapons by riot control forces and law enforcement agencies, to reduce the collateral damage, will be a major driving factor for this segment to grow at a higher CAGR compared to the lethal segment.
Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are Expected to Generate the Highest Demand
As of 2018, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share, followed by North America, primarily due to the growing demand for ammunitions in countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea. Major countries in the Asia-Pacific region have increased their defense spending in the past year, focused on strengthening their armed forces against growing geopolitical tensions and terror threats. However, the demand is expected to shift toward Middle East & African countries. The present geopolitical scenario in these nations demands that ammunition purchases be on the governments’ priority list and the trend is expected to continue in the forecast period. Due to political instability in its neighboring countries (Iraq to the north, Iran across the Persian Gulf, and Yemen to the south), all posing significant threats and housing strong Islamic movements, Saudi Arabia was the second-largest importer of arms during the period of 2013 – 2017, with a global share of 10%. The share is expected to increase further in the coming years.
