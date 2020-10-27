Vascular Patches Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Vascular Patches Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Vascular Patches market report contains a primary overview of the Vascular Patches market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Vascular Patches market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Vascular Patches industry.
Competitor Landscape: Vascular Patches market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Biologic Vascular Patches Segment is Expected to Exhibit the Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period
Major benefits offered by the biologic vascular patches are the biodegradable property and higher tensile and suture retention strength. To overcome the chances of infection, biologic vascular grafts are preferred over synthetic vascular grafts. Mostly, the bovine pericardial tissue is used to manufacture biologic vascular patches. XenoSure Biologic Vascular Patch from LeMatre is one of the high-quality bovine pericardium patches used for precise closure, during endarterectomy and vascular reconstruction procedures.
Duravess bovine pericardial vascular patch from Edwards Lifesciences is commonly used for carotid endarterectomy, arteriovenous access revisions, profundaplasty, femoral, iliac, and renal and tibial endarterectomy. Since bovine pericardial tissue contains a high amount of structural protein with elastic properties, it allows conformity to challenge vessel anatomy and, therefore, its usage has been growing. Furthermore, the demand for this kind of patches is expected to rise, as bovine pericardial vascular patches exhibit a significant decrease in intraoperative suture line bleeding, as compared to synthetic patches.
North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance
North America holds the largest share in the vascular patches market, with the United States being the largest contributor to its revenue. The United States spends a significant percentage of its GDP on healthcare, each year. According to the recent report of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 2018, about 18% of the GDP is spent on healthcare. The increasing prevalence of vascular diseases is the major factor expected to drive the overall growth of the market, during the forecast period. Furthermore, there is a rise in the geriatric population in the United States, which is expected to create more opportunities for the market in the country.
Detailed TOC of Vascular Patches Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and Increase in the Prevalence of Vascular Diseases
4.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Biological Patches
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Risk of Immune Response and Serious Complications
4.4.2 Product Failures and Recalls
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Material
5.1.1 Biologic Vascular Patches
5.1.2 Synthetic Vascular Patches
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Carotid Endarterectomy
5.2.2 Aortic Aneurysms
5.2.3 Profundaplasty
5.2.4 Other Applications
5.3 By Usage
5.3.1 Prescription Glass
5.3.2 OTC Reading Glass
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 UK
5.4.2.2 Germany
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Lemaitre Vascular
6.1.2 Baxter International
6.1.3 Getinge AB (Maquet)
6.1.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG
6.1.5 W. L. Gore & Associates
6.1.6 Admedus
6.1.7 Cryolife
6.1.8 C. R. Bard (BD)
6.1.9 Edwards Lifesciences
6.1.10 Labcor
6.1.11 Terumo Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
