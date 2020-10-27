Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Grundfos, Xylem, Sulzer, Flowserve, ITT

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Intelligent Pump and Control Systems report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Intelligent Pump and Control Systems report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Research Report: Grundfos, Xylem, Sulzer, Flowserve, ITT, Colfax, Kirloskar Brothers, Regal Beloit, KSB Aktiengesellschaft, Seepex, Wilo, Yaskawa Electric, Grunwl

Types: Pumps

Variable Drives

Control Systems



Applications: Building Automation

Water & Wastewater

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Power Generation



The Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Intelligent Pump and Control Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Pumps

1.4.3 Variable Drives

1.4.4 Control Systems

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Building Automation

1.5.3 Water & Wastewater

1.5.4 Oil & Gas

1.5.5 Chemicals

1.5.6 Power Generation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Production by Regions

4.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Grundfos

8.1.1 Grundfos Corporation Information

8.1.2 Grundfos Overview

8.1.3 Grundfos Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Grundfos Product Description

8.1.5 Grundfos Related Developments

8.2 Xylem

8.2.1 Xylem Corporation Information

8.2.2 Xylem Overview

8.2.3 Xylem Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Xylem Product Description

8.2.5 Xylem Related Developments

8.3 Sulzer

8.3.1 Sulzer Corporation Information

8.3.2 Sulzer Overview

8.3.3 Sulzer Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Sulzer Product Description

8.3.5 Sulzer Related Developments

8.4 Flowserve

8.4.1 Flowserve Corporation Information

8.4.2 Flowserve Overview

8.4.3 Flowserve Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Flowserve Product Description

8.4.5 Flowserve Related Developments

8.5 ITT

8.5.1 ITT Corporation Information

8.5.2 ITT Overview

8.5.3 ITT Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 ITT Product Description

8.5.5 ITT Related Developments

8.6 Colfax

8.6.1 Colfax Corporation Information

8.6.2 Colfax Overview

8.6.3 Colfax Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Colfax Product Description

8.6.5 Colfax Related Developments

8.7 Kirloskar Brothers

8.7.1 Kirloskar Brothers Corporation Information

8.7.2 Kirloskar Brothers Overview

8.7.3 Kirloskar Brothers Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Kirloskar Brothers Product Description

8.7.5 Kirloskar Brothers Related Developments

8.8 Regal Beloit

8.8.1 Regal Beloit Corporation Information

8.8.2 Regal Beloit Overview

8.8.3 Regal Beloit Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Regal Beloit Product Description

8.8.5 Regal Beloit Related Developments

8.9 KSB Aktiengesellschaft

8.9.1 KSB Aktiengesellschaft Corporation Information

8.9.2 KSB Aktiengesellschaft Overview

8.9.3 KSB Aktiengesellschaft Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 KSB Aktiengesellschaft Product Description

8.9.5 KSB Aktiengesellschaft Related Developments

8.10 Seepex

8.10.1 Seepex Corporation Information

8.10.2 Seepex Overview

8.10.3 Seepex Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Seepex Product Description

8.10.5 Seepex Related Developments

8.11 Wilo

8.11.1 Wilo Corporation Information

8.11.2 Wilo Overview

8.11.3 Wilo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Wilo Product Description

8.11.5 Wilo Related Developments

8.12 Yaskawa Electric

8.12.1 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Information

8.12.2 Yaskawa Electric Overview

8.12.3 Yaskawa Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Yaskawa Electric Product Description

8.12.5 Yaskawa Electric Related Developments

8.13 Grunwl

8.13.1 Grunwl Corporation Information

8.13.2 Grunwl Overview

8.13.3 Grunwl Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Grunwl Product Description

8.13.5 Grunwl Related Developments

9 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales Channels

11.2.2 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Distributors

11.3 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

