Microcentrifuge Tube Market 2020- Size, Top Manufactures, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

About Microcentrifuge Tube:

Microcentrifuge tubes are made from an ultra-clear polypropylene or PE resin that allows for easy viewing of contents and fit most common rotors for near-universal usage. Microcentrifuge tubes are ideal for a wide variety of sample preparation, storage and centrifugation tasks. The flat-top snap caps ensure a secure seal, are easy to open and close, some are also withstand repeated use.

Thermo Fisher

Corning

VWR

Eppendorf

Bio-Rad

F.L. Medical

Ratiolab

Sarstedt

Biotix

MedSupply Partners

Biosigma

Gilson

USA Scientific

BrandTech Scientific

Scientific Specialties

Labcon North America

STARLAB INTERNATIONAL GmbH

Denville Scientific Microcentrifuge Tube Market Types:

0.5 mL

0.6 mL

1.5 mL

2 mL

Others Microcentrifuge Tube Market Applications:

Life Science Labs

Biological Labs