Sample Preparation Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio

Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Illumina

Merck Millipore (Merck KGaA)

Perkinelmer

Qiagen

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd

Life Technologies (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

The global sample preparation market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% over 2019-20234 (henceforth, the forecast period). Sample preparation remains one of the most significant challenges and bottlenecks in research, but it is crucial to the success of downstream applications. The sample quality that emerges from preparation tasks, like nucleic acid or protein isolation, as well as purification, pipetting, and other liquid-handling requirements, can significantly impact the accuracy of research.

If not performed properly, they can impair entire projects and cost laboratories thousands of dollars in having to duplicate work, yet waste precious samples that cannot be restored. Given the higher scrutiny on research data accuracy, stricter quality standards in applied markets, like clinical testing, forensics, and food and beverage testing, and a greater focus on laboratory efficiency, the labs continue to move toward automated sample preparation methods.

In response, instruments for automated nucleic acid purification and isolation (NAPI), liquid handling, and library preparation for next-generation sequencing (NGS) are gaining popularity. In addition to delivering higher-quality prepared samples, advantages of these systems over manual tasks include the reduction of human error, the significantly less hands-on time required, speed, increased throughput, reproducibility, reliability, and increased laboratory efficiency.