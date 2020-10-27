United States Healthcare Information Exchange Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“United States Healthcare Information Exchange Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the United States Healthcare Information Exchange market report contains a primary overview of the United States Healthcare Information Exchange market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global United States Healthcare Information Exchange market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the United States Healthcare Information Exchange industry.
Competitor Landscape: United States Healthcare Information Exchange market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Decentralized/Federated Model is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share
The decentralized/federated model segment holds the largest market share and is expected to retain its share during the forecast period. In a federated HIE, there is no master database. In this model, each healthcare provider is responsible for maintaining the records of their individual patients. In this model, the main function of HIE is to facilitate the providers in exchanging patient records among themselves, when the need arises. The salient distinction of a federated model is that there is no central database from which a previously compiled, the comprehensive medical record is stored and can be downloaded. The advantages, such as low conflicts related to data ownership and compartmentalization of data, which makes it less vulnerable to data thefts, along with lower implementation costs when compared to other models, are leading to its high adoption rates.
Detailed TOC of United States Healthcare Information Exchange Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Electronic Health Records Resulting in the Expansion of the Market
4.2.2 Government Support via Various Programs and Incentives
4.2.3 Reduction in Healthcare Cost and Improved Efficacy
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Huge Initial Infrastructural Investment
4.3.2 Slow Return on Investment
4.3.3 Data Privacy and Security Concerns
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Implementation Model
5.1.1 Centralized/Consolidated Models
5.1.2 Decentralized/Federated Models
5.1.3 Hybrid Model
5.2 Setup Type
5.2.1 Private
5.2.2 Public
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Internal Interfacing
5.3.2 Secure Messaging
5.3.3 Workflow Management
5.3.4 Web Portal Development
5.3.5 Patient Safety
5.4 Exchange Type
5.4.1 Direct Exchange
5.4.2 Query-based Exchange
5.4.3 Consumer-mediated Exchange
5.5 Component
5.5.1 Enterprise Master Person Index (EMPI)
5.5.2 Healthcare Provider Directory (HPD)
5.5.3 Record Locator Service (RLS)
5.5.4 Clinical Data Repository
5.5.5 Other Components
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Cerner Corporation
6.1.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
6.1.3 Mckesson Corporation
6.1.4 Eclinical Works
6.1.5 Covisint Corporation
6.1.6 Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC
6.1.7 Infor Inc.
6.1.8 Optum Inc.
6.1.9 Medicity Inc.
6.1.10 Epic Corporation Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
