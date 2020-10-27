BioPhotonics Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“BioPhotonics Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the BioPhotonics market report contains a primary overview of the BioPhotonics market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

NU Skin Enterprises

Becton Dickinson, and Company

Glenbrook Technologies

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Olympus Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

Oxford Instruments PLC

Zenalux Biomedical Inc.

The key factors propelling the growth of the market are the growing geriatric population, increasing use of biophotonics in cell and tissue diagnostics, emergence of nanotechnology in biophotonics, and the development of the novel photoacoustic tomography (PAT) system.

Research in biology has shifted from the level of cell to viruses and cellular constituents, such as proteins and nucleic acids. Tools for the investigation of these constituents must operate on the same scale, shifting focus from micro-scale to nano-scale. As a result, nanotechnology’s applications in imaging biological processes, for analyzing biological materials, have been increasing. Gold and iron nanoparticles are used in biomedical imaging. For instance, the gold nanoparticle is used by researchers from the University of Rochester on the tip of an optical fiber as an antenna, to enhance the fluorescence of labeled proteins in the cell membrane. Gold nanoparticles are also used, along with laser, to destroy cancer cells. In comparison, silica nanoparticles are less toxic than gold nanoparticles, and can be targeted against specific pathogens or tumors.