Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

The global Human Growth Hormone (HGH) market provides an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally.
The global Human Growth Hormone (HGH) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Human Growth Hormone (HGH) industry.
The Human Growth Hormone (HGH) market contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
By Application, Turner Syndrome Segment is Expected to Register Steady Growth.
Turner syndrome is a rare chromosomal disorder that affects females, characterized by the partial or complete loss of one of the X chromosomes. The symptoms of Turner syndrome include a wide neck and a low or indistinct hairline, tendency to develop high blood pressure, minor eye problems, drooping of the eyelids, and under-active thyroid gland. The age of diagnosis has been decreasing with better awareness of Turner syndrome in the medical community, which, in turn, is driving the studied market. Since it is associated with many complications related to heart, hearing loss, autoimmune disorders, mental health issues, infertility, and pregnancy complications, the demand for treatment involving growth hormones is increasing.
North America to Dominate the Market
The United States accounted for the largest market share. The dominance of this country can be attributed to factors, such as high healthcare expenditure, the high prevalence of target diseases, and the availability of reimbursements. In the United States, approximately one in 4,000 to 10,000 children suffer from growth hormone deficiency and approximately 50,000 adults have growth hormone deficiency, with about 6,000 new adult patients diagnosed every year. Recombinant growth hormone has been widely available for prescription use in the United States since 1985. It is used for growth hormone deficiency (GHD), Turner’s syndrome, chronic renal insufficiency, small for gestational age or intrauterine growth retardation, Prader-Willi syndrome, continued height deficit at puberty, and cachexia, or AIDS wasting.
The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period as the demand for growth hormone has been rising in the emerging countries for the past few years.
Detailed TOC of Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Development of Recombinant Human Growth Hormone Drugs
4.2.2 Rise in Pituitary Dysfunction Cases
4.2.3 Rising Off-label Use of Human Growth Hormone
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Adverse Effects Associated with Human Growth Hormone
4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Processes
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Growth Hormone Deficiency
5.1.2 Turner Syndrome
5.1.3 Idiopathic Short Stature
5.1.4 Prader-Willi Syndrome
5.1.5 Other Applications
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Hospital and Retail Pharmacy
5.2.2 Online Pharmacy
5.2.3 Speciality Clinics
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AnkeBio Co. Ltd
6.1.2 EMD Serono Inc.
6.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche
6.1.4 Ferring BV
6.1.5 Ipsen
6.1.6 Eli Lilly and Company
6.1.7 Novo Nordisk A/S
6.1.8 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
