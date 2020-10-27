Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Hospital Acquired Infection Control market report contains a primary overview of the Hospital Acquired Infection Control market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Hospital Acquired Infection Control market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Hospital Acquired Infection Control industry.
Competitor Landscape: Hospital Acquired Infection Control market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Disinfectant is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Product Type
Disinfection is referred to a process which eliminates many or all pathogenic microorganisms, except the bacterial spores from inanimate objects. This is accomplished by the use of liquid chemicals or wet pasteurization. The efficiency of disinfection is affected by several factors, each of which may limit the efficacy of the process. Some of the factors which have been shown to affect disinfection efficacy are the earlier cleaning of the object, the organic load on the item, the type and level of microbial impurity, the physical configuration of the object (e.g., crevices, hinges, and lumens), the concentration of an exposure time to the germicide, and the pH and temperature of the disinfection process. The US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) maintains a list of high-level disinfectants that can be used to reprocess heat-sensitive medical devices, such as flexible endoscopes.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), even though significant progress has been made in stopping some healthcare-associated infection types from spreading, there is still much more work to be done. On any given day, in the United States, around one in 31 hospital patients has at least one healthcare-associated infection. North America, especially the United States and Canada, has made significant progress toward the collective goal of abolishing these HAIs, and as a result, healthcare in this region has become safer now than it was even 10 years ago. Building upon this success and continuing toward the elimination of hospital-acquired infections is critical and this has contributed to the largest market share of North America.
Detailed TOC of Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increase in Hospital Stay Due to Chronic Diseases and Surgeries
4.2.2 Rise in the Incidences of Different Types of Hospital Acquired Infections
4.2.3 Innovative technologies implemented in devices that control infection
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Awareness Regarding Hospital Acquired Infection
4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Requirements
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Sterilants
5.1.1.1 Heat Sterilization Equipment
5.1.1.2 Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment
5.1.1.3 Radiation Sterilization Equipment
5.1.1.4 Other Sterilants
5.1.2 Disinfectants
5.1.3 Other Products
5.2 Indication
5.2.1 Hospital Acquired Pneumonia
5.2.2 Bloodstream Infections
5.2.3 Surgical Site Infections
5.2.4 Gastrointestinal Infections
5.2.5 Urinary Tract Infections
5.2.6 Other Indications
5.3 End User
5.3.1 Hospitals and Intensive Care Units
5.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical and Diagnostic Centers
5.3.3 Nursing Homes and Maternity Centers
5.3.4 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 3M Company
6.1.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company
6.1.3 Belimed AG
6.1.4 Biomerieux Sa
6.1.5 Cantel Medical
6.1.6 Ethicon
6.1.7 Getinge Group
6.1.8 Kimberly-Clark Corporation
6.1.9 Sterigenics International LLC
6.1.10 Steris Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
