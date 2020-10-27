Incubator Devices Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Incubator Devices Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Incubator Devices market report contains a primary overview of the Incubator Devices market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co.KG

Atom Medical Corporation

BMT Medical Technology sro

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

GE Healthcare

Medhold Medical (PTY) Ltd

Natus Medical Incorporated

Panasonic Healthcare Co Ltd

Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd

Market Overview:

The incubator devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include the rising prevalence of premature babies, low birth weight of babies, and growing R&D in healthcare.

In the past decade, the rise in the prevalence of premature babies globally increased the demand for incubators in the market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the preterm birth is on the rise. Each year, nearly 15 million babies are born preterm, which is before 37 completed weeks of gestation. In 2015, preterm birth complications were responsible for nearly one million deaths. Therefore, the rising demand for neonatal incubators is expected globally, thus, contributing to the growth of the incubator devices market.