Europe Hemodynamic Monitoring Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

Competitor Landscape: Europe Hemodynamic Monitoring market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Cheetah Medical

CN Systems

Edwards Lifesciences

Evena Medical

Getinge AB

ICU Medical

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lidco Group

Schwarzer Cardiotek

Tensys Medical

Uscom

The European market for hemodynamic monitoring is expected to register a CAGR of around 5.0% over the forecast period, 2019-2024. Factors that are augmenting the growth of the market in the European region are increasing critically ill geriatric population, the rise in the prevalence of cardiac disorders and diabetes, and increasing demand for home-based and non-invasive monitoring systems.

In Europe, the Ageing Report is published every three years by the Ageing Working Group of the Economic Policy Committee (EPC) and the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Economic and Financial Affairs (DG ECFIN), based on a mandate by the Council. As per the latest report by EPC (2018), the cost of ageing in the region is believed to grow by 1.7% to 26.7% of the GDP, till 2070. This long-term analysis was done to understand the negative impact of ageing in the European region. As the ageing population is increasing, there is a rising demand for monitoring tools, which is accelerating the growth of the hemodynamic monitoring market.