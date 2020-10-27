Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Orthopedic Prosthetics Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Orthopedic Prosthetics market report contains a primary overview of the Orthopedic Prosthetics market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Orthopedic Prosthetics market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Orthopedic Prosthetics industry.
Competitor Landscape: Orthopedic Prosthetics market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Electric-Powered Prosthetics are Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Technology Type
For amputees, being fitted for a limb prosthesis is definitely a significant first footstep to recovery and regaining independence. However, one important decision patients need to make regarding a prosthetic limb is choosing between an electric or body-powered prosthesis. Electric prostheses, also commonly known as myoelectric prostheses, are controlled using electric signals which are actually created by the body muscles. Specifically, these electric-powered prosthetics work by using the user’s existing muscles in the residual limb in order to control the functions of the prosthetic device itself. A sensor present within the device is able to obtain electrical signals from these muscles. Then it translates those signals into movements and executes the demands properly. Hence, these have become a great option for those who want a natural-looking prosthesis that utilizes existing nerves for functional use.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
The key factors driving the growth of the market in North America include the direct presence of key regional players, strong distribution network, and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Recent trends in the North American orthopedic prosthetics market include the use of new polymer material and development of prosthetic device as per the functional need of patients. Manufacturers are concentrating on developing lightweight, yet highly long-lasting orthopedic prosthetics to satisfy the needs of the users.
Detailed TOC of Orthopedic Prosthetics Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Number of Trauma Cases and Accidental Injuries
4.2.2 Technological Advancements
4.2.3 Rising Prevalence of Osteosarcoma
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Proper Reimbursement Policies
4.3.2 High Cost of Prosthetic Devices
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Upper Extremity Prosthetics
5.1.2 Lower Extremity Prosthetics
5.1.3 Sockets
5.1.4 Other Products
5.2 Technology
5.2.1 Conventional
5.2.2 Electric-Powered
5.2.3 Hybrid Orthopaedic Prosthetics
5.3 End User
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Prosthetic Centers
5.3.3 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Blatchford Ltd
6.1.2 Bock Healthcare Gmbh
6.1.3 DePuy Synthes
6.1.4 Fillauer LLC
6.1.5 Ohio Willow Wood Co.
6.1.6 Smith And Nephew PLC
6.1.7 Stryker Corporation
6.1.8 Touch Bionics Inc.
6.1.9 Zimmer Biomet
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
