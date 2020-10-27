Pediatric Vaccines Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Pediatric Vaccines Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Pediatric Vaccines market report contains a primary overview of the Pediatric Vaccines market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Pediatric Vaccines market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Pediatric Vaccines industry.
Competitor Landscape: Pediatric Vaccines market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Conjugate Vaccine Segment, under Technology, is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate, during the Forecast Period
The conjugate vaccine segment held a maximum share in 2018, and is likely to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing prevalence of pneumococcal and meningococcal infections, and rise in the awareness regarding the prevention of infection, by government initiatives.
The North American Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the Pediatric Vaccines Market and is Projected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period
North America is expected to be the primary region for the pediatric vaccines market, over the forecast period. The scheduled children immunization programs under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), high funding, wide commercial availability of vaccines, and the awareness in society regarding vaccines contribute to the sustained growth in the United States. In Canada, the vaccination schedule for infants and children are regularly updated by the Government of Canada, in collaboration with the Canadian Nursing Coalition for Immunization (CNCI) and the Canadian Immunization Committee (CIC). The well-structured healthcare services boost the growth of the pediatric vaccines market in North America.
Detailed TOC of Pediatric Vaccines Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases with the Importance and Awareness of Immunization
4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Vaccines
4.2.3 Increase in the Government and Non-government Funding in R&D
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Cost of Immunization
4.3.2 Low Medical Coverage and Healthcare Services in Low- and Middle-income Countries
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Vaccine Type
5.1.1 Monovalent
5.1.2 Multivalent
5.2 By Technology
5.2.1 Live Attenuated
5.2.2 Inactivated
5.2.3 Toxoid
5.2.4 Conjugate
5.2.5 Other Technologies
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Infectious Disease
5.3.2 Cancer
5.3.3 Allergy
5.3.4 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
6.1.2 Indian Immunologicals Limited
6.1.3 AstraZeneca
6.1.4 Merck & Co. Inc.
6.1.5 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation
6.1.6 Novartis AG
6.1.7 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.8 Sanofi SA
6.1.9 Seqirus (CSL Limited)
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
