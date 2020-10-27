Biopsy Devices Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Biopsy Devices Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Biopsy Devices market report contains a primary overview of the Biopsy Devices market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Biopsy Devices market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Biopsy Devices industry.
Competitor Landscape: Biopsy Devices market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Needle-based Biopsy Instruments is the Largest Segment Under Products that is Expected to Grow During the Forecast Period
Needle-based biopsy holds the leading share in the market due to the increasing demand for these instruments, for acquiring samples from soft tissues of internal organs, such as breasts, kidneys, and lungs. This is poised to contribute to the growth of the overall market during the forecast period. Hence, the above benefits of needle-based biopsy guns coupled with the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures will spur the segmental growth.
North America Holds the Largest Share and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period
North America is found to be the leading revenue contributor in the market. The established market players in the region will continue to account for a substantial share in the market throughout the forecast period. The number of biopsies performed in the United States is also found to be the highest, helping in the expansion of the overall market. Furthermore, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and the growing prevalence of infections will positively impact the biopsy devices growth over the projected timeframe.
Detailed TOC of Biopsy Devices Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures
4.2.2 Increase in the Number of Cancer Cases Worldwide
4.2.3 Initiatives Undertaken by Government for Diagnosis
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Product Recalls
4.3.2 Availability of Alternative Techniques
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Needle-based Biopsy Instruments
5.1.1.1 Core Biopsy Devices
5.1.1.2 Aspiration Biopsy Needles
5.1.1.3 Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices
5.1.2 Procedure Trays
5.1.3 Localization Wires
5.1.4 Other Products
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Breast Biopsy
5.2.2 Lung Biopsy
5.2.3 Colorectal Biopsy
5.2.4 Prostate Biopsy
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company
6.1.2 Hologic Inc.
6.1.3 Devicor Medical Products Inc.
6.1.4 Cook Medical
6.1.5 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.1.6 Intact Medical Corporation
6.1.7 Gallini Medical
6.1.8 TSK Laboratory Europe BV
6.1.9 Argon Medical Devices
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
