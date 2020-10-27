Biopsy Devices Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Biopsy Devices Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Biopsy Devices market report contains a primary overview of the Biopsy Devices market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Biopsy Devices market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Biopsy Devices industry.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Hologic Inc.

Devicor Medical Products Inc.

Cook Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

Intact Medical Corporation

Gallini Medical

TSK Laboratory Europe BV

The propelling factors for the growth of the biopsy devices market include the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, an increase in the number of cancer cases worldwide, and initiatives undertaken by the government for diagnosis.

Biopsy has been one of the major diagnosis techniques for cancer disorders and is widely used in the diagnosis of breast, skin, and prostate cancer. According to the World Cancer Report, cancer rates could further increase by 50% to 15 million new cases by 2020. Therefore, with the increasing incidence of cancer cases and developments in the biopsy devices, the market is expected to increase in the forecast period.

There is also a demand for minimally invasive biopsy procedures that is rising at a significant rate in the market. The different types of technologies and products, such as biopsy guiding systems, needle-based biopsy guns, and vacuum assisted devices are anticipated to witness the high growth during the forecast period.