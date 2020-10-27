E-Pharmacy Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“E-Pharmacy Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the E-Pharmacy market report contains a primary overview of the E-Pharmacy market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global E-Pharmacy market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the E-Pharmacy industry.
Competitor Landscape: E-Pharmacy market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Prescription Drugs Segment, under Drug Type, is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate, during the Forecast Period
The over-the-counter (OTC) segment held a maximum share in 2018, due to the high prevalence of chronic conditions, which is leading to the rising demand for various drugs and healthcare products. Furthermore, an increase in initiatives by various nations, for instance, Safe Medicines India (2016), which supported 60 new start-ups that emerged in India for online pharmacies.
The prescription drugs segment is projected to show significant growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing implementation of e-prescriptions, as well as the strict regulatory policies about the online pharmacies leading to the improved quality of drugs to be sold.
The North American Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the E-pharmacy Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period
North America accounts for the largest share of the market. This can be primarily attributed to more number of internet users and higher adoption to online services, which are expected to augment the growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, USFDA is spreading awareness among people, about purchasing prescription medicine from online pharmacies, in order to avoid the circumstances of people falling prey to unbranded and harmful drugs.
Detailed TOC of E-Pharmacy Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rise in the Number of Internet Consumers
4.2.2 Increased Access to Web-based and Online Services
4.2.3 Rising Implementation of E-prescriptions in Hospitals and Other Healthcare Services
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Increasing Number of Illegal Online Pharmacies
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Drug Type
5.1.1 Prescription Drugs
5.1.2 Over-the-counter (OTC) Drugs
5.2 By Product Type
5.2.1 Skin Care
5.2.2 Dental
5.2.3 Cold and Flu
5.2.4 Vitamins
5.2.5 Weight Loss
5.2.6 Other Product Types
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 CVS Health Corporation
6.1.2 DocMorris
6.1.3 Express Scripts Holding Company
6.1.4 Giant Eagle Inc.
6.1.5 Optum Rx Inc.
6.1.6 Rowlands Pharmacy
6.1.7 The Kroger Co.
6.1.8 Walgreen Co.
6.1.9 Walmart Stores Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
