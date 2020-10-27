Europe Electrophysiology Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Europe Electrophysiology Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Europe Electrophysiology market report contains a primary overview of the Europe Electrophysiology market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Europe Electrophysiology market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Europe Electrophysiology industry.

Abbott Laboratories

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

GE Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic PLC

Microport Scientific Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Siemens AG Market Overview:

The European electrophysiology market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the growth of the market include increasing prevalence of target diseases, technological advancements in the field of electrophysiology, and increasing demand for catheter ablation procedures.

In Europe, 1-2% of the total healthcare expenditure is attributed to heart failure. According to the European Heart Network AISBL, around 3.9 million deaths in Europe and over 1.8 million deaths in the European Union occur due to cardiovascular diseases each year. It is expected that this number would increase further by 2030. Since electrophysiology devices have their major applications in detecting heart failure rates, the increasing number of heart failures is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Other factors, such as high adoption rates in emerging markets due to technological advancements, rapid growth in aging population, increasing demand for catheter ablation procedures, etc. are also driving the market.