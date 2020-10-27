Thyroid Function Test Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Thyroid Function Test Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Thyroid Function Test market report contains a primary overview of the Thyroid Function Test market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The thyroid function test market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the growth of the market include rising incidence of thyroid disorders, increasing consumption of tobacco and alcohol, and sedentary lifestyle.

Thyroid diseases have become a significant public health concern across the world. The risk factors include genetic background, environmental exposures, insufficient iodine intake, exposure to polychlorinated biphenyls, radiation from nuclear fallout and medical radiation, and alcohol and tobacco consumption, among others. As per the American Thyroid Association, approximately 20 million US citizens have some form of thyroid disease (2017). The thyroid function test market is witnessing substantial growth due to the high prevalence of thyroid disorder, as well as due to the rising consumption of alcohol and tobacco.

Alcohol consumption is considered to be one of the most significant risk factors for disease and disability. Globally, high-income countries of the developed regions have the highest alcohol consumption, with 50.1% of the US population (adults over 18 years of age) being regular drinkers. As per various studies, there is a negative relationship between the hypothalamic-pituitary-thyroid (HPT) axis and alcoholism. Regular drinking inhibits the peripheral thyroid hormones, frees T3 and T4, and reduces the activity of type II 5’-deiodinase, which further affects the metabolic function, leading to the development of hypothyroidism. Tobacco also induces changes in thyroid function tests, such as the decrease in TSH and increase in thyroid hormones.

Furthermore, tobacco smoking plays a crucial role in thyroid autoimmunity. A few research studies confirmed the significant effect of smoking on Graves’ hyperthyroidism, particularly on Graves’ orbitopathy. Other factors contributing to the growth of the thyroid function test market are the rising incidence of thyroid disorders and a sedentary lifestyle.