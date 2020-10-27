Categories
All News

Thyroid Function Test Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

Thyroid Function Test

Thyroid Function Test Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Thyroid Function Test market report contains a primary overview of the Thyroid Function Test market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Thyroid Function Test market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Thyroid Function Test industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099202

Competitor Landscape: Thyroid Function Test market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

  • Abbott
  • Autobio Diagnostics
  • bioMerieux SA
  • Danaher Corporation
  • DiaSorin SpA
  • F. Hoffmann
  • La Roche Ltd
  • Qualigen Inc.
  • Quidel Corporation
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

    Market Overview:

  • The thyroid function test market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the growth of the market include rising incidence of thyroid disorders, increasing consumption of tobacco and alcohol, and sedentary lifestyle.
  • Thyroid diseases have become a significant public health concern across the world. The risk factors include genetic background, environmental exposures, insufficient iodine intake, exposure to polychlorinated biphenyls, radiation from nuclear fallout and medical radiation, and alcohol and tobacco consumption, among others. As per the American Thyroid Association, approximately 20 million US citizens have some form of thyroid disease (2017). The thyroid function test market is witnessing substantial growth due to the high prevalence of thyroid disorder, as well as due to the rising consumption of alcohol and tobacco.
  • Alcohol consumption is considered to be one of the most significant risk factors for disease and disability. Globally, high-income countries of the developed regions have the highest alcohol consumption, with 50.1% of the US population (adults over 18 years of age) being regular drinkers. As per various studies, there is a negative relationship between the hypothalamic-pituitary-thyroid (HPT) axis and alcoholism. Regular drinking inhibits the peripheral thyroid hormones, frees T3 and T4, and reduces the activity of type II 5’-deiodinase, which further affects the metabolic function, leading to the development of hypothyroidism. Tobacco also induces changes in thyroid function tests, such as the decrease in TSH and increase in thyroid hormones.
  • Furthermore, tobacco smoking plays a crucial role in thyroid autoimmunity. A few research studies confirmed the significant effect of smoking on Graves’ hyperthyroidism, particularly on Graves’ orbitopathy. Other factors contributing to the growth of the thyroid function test market are the rising incidence of thyroid disorders and a sedentary lifestyle.
  • However, the shortage in endocrinologists is expected to limit the growth of the thyroid function test market. Endocrinologists play a pivotal role in treating patients with some of the most complex and prevalent conditions faced in the United States today. At present, fewer than 6,500 endocrinologists are available in the country to provide care for the millions of patients who have diabetes, thyroid disease, osteoporosis, and other hormonal conditions. Even the compensation for endocrinologists is the lowest of any internal medicine specialty, which is predicted to harm the growth of the thyroid function test market. Another factor contributing to the slow growth of the thyroid function test market is the difficulty associated with the interpretation of thyroid blood tests.<

    Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099202

    Key Market Trends:

    TSH Test is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Test Type

    TSH measurement has recently gained a dominant role in thyroid function testing, further facilitating cost-effective disease screening, and also introducing new definitions of subclinical hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, along with delivering biochemical treatment targets. TSH (thyroid stimulating hormone) test measures how much of this hormone is in a patient’s blood. The test finds out whether the thyroid gland is working the way it should. It is very little to no risk in taking the blood test. The slight pain or bruising at the spot where the needle was put in goes away quickly.

    However, A TSH test cannot explain why TSH levels are too low or too high. If the test results are abnormal, the healthcare provider generally orders additional tests to determine the cause of the thyroid problem. These tests may include T4 thyroid hormone tests, T3 thyroid hormone tests, tests to diagnose Graves’ disease (an autoimmune disease that causes hyperthyroidism), or tests to diagnose Hashimoto’s thyroiditis (an autoimmune disease that causes hypothyroidism).

    North America Dominates the Market and Expected to Keep its Position in the Forecast Period

    Based on the geographical analysis, North America is predicted to lead the thyroid function test market, owing to the prevalence of thyroid cancer in the United States. As per the National Cancer Institute, in 2015, there were around 765,547 people living with thyroid cancer in the United States and the number of new cases of thyroid cancer was 14.5 per 100,000 men and women per year.

    The North American region is also likely to witness a major growth, owing to several initiatives such as the compulsory screening of newborns for congenital hypothyroidism, revolutionary research work on thyroid hormone function, cost-effective methods to detect thyroid cancer, promising research on Graves’ disease, etc., which may further lead to improved prognosis and new preventive treatments of thyroid diseases.

    Reason to buy Thyroid Function Test Market Report:

    • Thyroid Function Test market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
    • Thyroid Function Test market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
    • Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Thyroid Function Test market.
    • Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Thyroid Function Test and identification of segments with high potential.
    • Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
    • Evaluate the key vendors in the Thyroid Function Test market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099202

    Detailed TOC of Thyroid Function Test Market 2020-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Rising Incidence of Thyroid Disorders
    4.2.2 Increasing Consumption of Tobacco and Alcohol
    4.2.3 Sedentary Lifestyle
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Problems associated with Interpretation of Thyroid Blood Tests
    4.3.2 Shortage of Endocrinologists
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Test
    5.1.1 TSH Test
    5.1.2 T4 Test
    5.1.3 T3 Test
    5.1.4 Other Tests
    5.2 End User
    5.2.1 Hospital
    5.2.2 Diagnostic Laboratory
    5.2.3 Other End Users
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 US
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 UK
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Italy
    5.3.2.5 Spain
    5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 Australia
    5.3.3.5 South Korea
    5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.4.1 GCC
    5.3.4.2 South Africa
    5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5 South America
    5.3.5.1 Brazil
    5.3.5.2 Argentina
    5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Abbott
    6.1.2 Autobio Diagnostics
    6.1.3 bioMerieux SA
    6.1.4 Danaher Corporation
    6.1.5 DiaSorin SpA
    6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
    6.1.7 Qualigen Inc.
    6.1.8 Quidel Corporation
    6.1.9 Siemens Healthineers
    6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026

    Lanthanum Titanate Target Market Top Companies, New Business Developments Analysis 2020 Competitive Analysis with Global Size, Business Share Forecast till 2025

    Nail Gun Market Size, Business Share | Growth Rate 2020 Demand Status, Revenue by Global Regions Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co

    High Impact Polystyrene Market Top Companies, New Business Developments Analysis 2020 Competitive Analysis with Global Size, Business Share Forecast till 2025

    Soda Ash Market Growth Analysis 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Future Demand Status, Size and Share Value Analysis, Boosting Strategies, COVID-19 Impact by 2024

    Cellulose Propionate Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026

    Herbal Medicines Market Growth Factors by Latest Developments 2020 | Future Demand Status, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Trends, Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2026

    Amino Acid Shampoo Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

    Vascular Grafts Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026

    Automatic Speech Recognition Market Size 2020 | Global Trends Analysis by Growth Demand, Key Players by Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 – Report by Industry Research.co

    Zinc Mining Market Size by Impressive Growth Rate 2020 – Business Size, Global Share, Industry Overview by Future Plans, Top Key Players Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

    Intelligent Power Quality Analyzer Market Top Companies, New Business Developments Analysis 2020 Competitive Analysis with Global Size, Business Share Forecast till 2025