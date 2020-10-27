Thyroid Function Test Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Thyroid Function Test Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Thyroid Function Test market report contains a primary overview of the Thyroid Function Test market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Thyroid Function Test market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Thyroid Function Test industry.
Competitor Landscape: Thyroid Function Test market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
TSH Test is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Test Type
TSH measurement has recently gained a dominant role in thyroid function testing, further facilitating cost-effective disease screening, and also introducing new definitions of subclinical hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, along with delivering biochemical treatment targets. TSH (thyroid stimulating hormone) test measures how much of this hormone is in a patient’s blood. The test finds out whether the thyroid gland is working the way it should. It is very little to no risk in taking the blood test. The slight pain or bruising at the spot where the needle was put in goes away quickly.
However, A TSH test cannot explain why TSH levels are too low or too high. If the test results are abnormal, the healthcare provider generally orders additional tests to determine the cause of the thyroid problem. These tests may include T4 thyroid hormone tests, T3 thyroid hormone tests, tests to diagnose Graves’ disease (an autoimmune disease that causes hyperthyroidism), or tests to diagnose Hashimoto’s thyroiditis (an autoimmune disease that causes hypothyroidism).
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to Keep its Position in the Forecast Period
Based on the geographical analysis, North America is predicted to lead the thyroid function test market, owing to the prevalence of thyroid cancer in the United States. As per the National Cancer Institute, in 2015, there were around 765,547 people living with thyroid cancer in the United States and the number of new cases of thyroid cancer was 14.5 per 100,000 men and women per year.
The North American region is also likely to witness a major growth, owing to several initiatives such as the compulsory screening of newborns for congenital hypothyroidism, revolutionary research work on thyroid hormone function, cost-effective methods to detect thyroid cancer, promising research on Graves’ disease, etc., which may further lead to improved prognosis and new preventive treatments of thyroid diseases.
Detailed TOC of Thyroid Function Test Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Incidence of Thyroid Disorders
4.2.2 Increasing Consumption of Tobacco and Alcohol
4.2.3 Sedentary Lifestyle
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Problems associated with Interpretation of Thyroid Blood Tests
4.3.2 Shortage of Endocrinologists
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Test
5.1.1 TSH Test
5.1.2 T4 Test
5.1.3 T3 Test
5.1.4 Other Tests
5.2 End User
5.2.1 Hospital
5.2.2 Diagnostic Laboratory
5.2.3 Other End Users
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott
6.1.2 Autobio Diagnostics
6.1.3 bioMerieux SA
6.1.4 Danaher Corporation
6.1.5 DiaSorin SpA
6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
6.1.7 Qualigen Inc.
6.1.8 Quidel Corporation
6.1.9 Siemens Healthineers
6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
