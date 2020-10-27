Categories
Zinc Dust Market 2020 – Growth, Size, Types, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Zinc Dust "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry"

 "Zinc Dust Market" Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. Zinc Dust market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

Zinc Dust Market Manufactures:

  • Umicore
  • Votorantim Group
  • Numinor
  • Hanchang
  • Transpek-Silox Industry
  • Mepco
  • TOHO ZINC
  • HakusuiTech
  • Pars Zinc Dust
  • Jiangsu Kecheng
  • Jiashanbaiwei
  • Jiangsu Smelting
  • Yunan Luoping
  • Shijiazhuang Xinri Zinc
  • Jiangsu Shenlong Zinc
  • Shandong Xingyuan Zinc
  • Jiangsu Shuangsheng

    Zinc Dust Market Types:

  • Chemical Grade
  • Paint Grade

    Zinc Dust Market Applications:

  • Chemical Industry
  • Paint Industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Other

    Questions Answered in the Zinc Dust Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Zinc Dust market?
    • How will the global Zinc Dust market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Zinc Dust market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Zinc Dust market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Zinc Dust market growth?

    Scope Of this Report:

  • Zinc dust industry has low technology barrier. The main players are Umicore, Votorantim Group, Numinor, Hanchang and Transpek-Silox Industry. The global production of zinc dust increased to 345 K MT in 2016 from 329 K MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 1.11%. Global zinc dust capacity utilization rate remained at around 63% in 2016.In consumption market, the global consumption value of zinc dust increases with the 4.05% average growth rate. Europe USA and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these regions occupied 73.98% of the global consumption volume in total.Zinc dust has two types, which include chemical grade zinc dust and paint grade zinc dust. And each type has application industries relatively. With wide application of zinc dust, the downstream industries will need more zinc dust products. So, zinc dust has certain market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance zinc dust through improving technology.The major raw materials for zinc dust are zinc ore or zinc ingots, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of zinc dust. The production cost of zinc dust is also an important factor which could impact the price of zinc dust. The zinc dust manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.With the decline of China’s zinc dust production in the future, the import volume will continue to increase, and this market share will probably be shared by India and Malaysia in the futureThe worldwide market for Zinc Dust is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 1440 million USD in 2024, from 1160 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Zinc Dust in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Zinc Dust product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Zinc Dust, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Zinc Dust in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Zinc Dust competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Zinc Dust breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2020.

    Table of Contents of Zinc Dust Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Zinc Dust Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Zinc Dust Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Zinc Dust Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

    3 Global Zinc Dust Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.1 Global Zinc Dust Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.2 Global Zinc Dust Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Zinc Dust Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Zinc Dust Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

