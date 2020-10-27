Zinc Dust Market 2020 – Growth, Size, Types, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Chemical Grade

Zinc dust industry has low technology barrier. The main players are Umicore, Votorantim Group, Numinor, Hanchang and Transpek-Silox Industry. The global production of zinc dust increased to 345 K MT in 2016 from 329 K MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 1.11%. Global zinc dust capacity utilization rate remained at around 63% in 2016.In consumption market, the global consumption value of zinc dust increases with the 4.05% average growth rate. Europe USA and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these regions occupied 73.98% of the global consumption volume in total.Zinc dust has two types, which include chemical grade zinc dust and paint grade zinc dust. And each type has application industries relatively. With wide application of zinc dust, the downstream industries will need more zinc dust products. So, zinc dust has certain market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance zinc dust through improving technology.The major raw materials for zinc dust are zinc ore or zinc ingots, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of zinc dust. The production cost of zinc dust is also an important factor which could impact the price of zinc dust. The zinc dust manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.With the decline of China’s zinc dust production in the future, the import volume will continue to increase, and this market share will probably be shared by India and Malaysia in the futureThe worldwide market for Zinc Dust is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 1440 million USD in 2024, from 1160 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.